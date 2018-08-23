East Macon groups celebrate library reopening

Houston County sheriff's Capt. Ronnie Harlowe says a woman has barricaded herself in a residence on Glenwood Drive on Thursday afternoon after sheriff's deputies attempted to serve a warrant for her arrest on an aggravated assault charge.
Meals on Wheels serves the nutritional needs of the aging and poor who have difficulty providing meals at home. With their Macon-Bibb County funding in jeopardy for fiscal 2019, executive director Tanya Graham-Simms is exploring alternatives.
If Macon-Bibb County does not fund its libraries, it stands to lose state funding. There's a chance PINES card holders with Bibb County addresses won't be able to use any of the more than 400 PINES libraries in Georgia.
Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Houston County Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams tells 42-year-old Vernon Jerome Gibson why he had no recourse but to sentence Gibson to the maximum for vehicular homicide in a 2016 crash in which Gibson was fleeing from a sheriff's deputy.
Video from an Ingram Pye Elementary School security camera shows a teacher being punched in 2014. The man accused of punching the teacher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery in Bibb County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.