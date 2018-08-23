East Macon groups celebrate library reopening

Eastside Neighborhood Association Collaboration celebrates reopening the Middle Georgia Library branch with cookies, punch and a commitment to grow.
By
Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Crime

Macon gang leader’s murder captured by security camera

Convenience store surveillance footage shows Westside Gangster Crip leader Andre Taylor being shot to death in the M&M Grocery parking lot April 3, 2017. His killer, Calvin Stapleton of the Folk gang, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.