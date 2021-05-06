Are you looking for a house? Here are the newest real estate listings in Macon

Houses across the country are selling fast, and Macon-Bibb County is no exception.

In April 2021, 101 units were sold in Bibb County compared to the 61 units sold in April 2020, which is a 65% increase, according to Georgia MLS.

While houses are selling quickly, the amount of active listings in Bibb County in April decreased 57% compared to April 2020, and the median sales price has increased nearly 7%, according to Georgia MLS.

New listings are popping up on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace, each week, so The Telegraph made a list of the five latest listings this week.

2949 Southshore Drive

This North Macon house has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and it was listed on Zillow Wednesday around noon.

The 1,945 square foot house has a large yard and a workshop, and the original hardwood floors are under all of the carpet, according to the listing.

Price: $125,000

Price per square foot: $64

3542 Morgan Drive

With four bedrooms and two bathrooms, this house is presented as a “great deal for investors” and already has a tenant.

It is 1,524 square feet, and the listing requests that people do not disturb the tenant. People can contact the realtor for a viewing.

Price: $120,000

Price per square foot: $76

5155 Wesleyan Circle

This painted brick home has four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom with hardwood flooring throughout the home.

The main bathroom has a spa bathtub, tiled shower and a double vanity, and the 2,100 square foot home comes with a large, fenced-in backyard.

Price: $194,900

Price per square foot: 93

3441 Glynn Avenue

This home was listed on Zillow late Tuesday night, and it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 1,972 square feet.

A tenant occupies the property for $825 per month.

Price: $69,900

Price per square foot: $35

4582 Oxford Circle

With 4,026 square feet, this property has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The 1.25 acre estate comes with an in-ground pool, a covered deck and a pool house, and it is located in Wesleyan Woods.

Price: $435,000

Price per square foot: $108