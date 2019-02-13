Start with their tasty dough, and then add your special touch with pizza ingredients

“Seinfeld” fans will remember Kramer’s big pizza restaurant idea: Build your own pizza pie. While Your Pie stops short of letting you pound your own dough, they made good on Kramer’s idea to DYI pizza.
Located next to a sudden burst of new restaurants on Poplar Street, Your Pie has a homey interior with a constant but steadily moving line of people ready to direct the building of their pizzas. First stop, learn the ropes and choose your dough. Our questions were answered with friendly efficiency and advice — her favorite is the spicy Southern Heat with jalapenos, buffalo sauce and chicken. That sounded a little too hot for my taste, so I ordered the Nat, with pesto, mozz, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach and chopped chicken. We also got a Great White, which comes with ricotta, mozz, feta and garlic, and we added spinach and pesto (they definitely live up to their reputation for pesto).
If you’re more of a creative type, you can design your own toppings, all for the same price of $7.99. In fact, you could order any 10-inch pizza, a chopped salad, or a baked panini each for the same price of $7.99. Make it a combo by adding a drink and either a side salad, chips, a brownie or two scoops of gelato for another $3.99. Kids get a smaller version of the combo for a total of $5.49 and even eat free on Tuesday nights.
We got both of our pizzas on white, but wheat and a $2.99-extra gluten-free crust are also available. Then you either choose a specialty pizza or choose from the line of veggies, meats and cheeses in front of you. Some of the surprising toppings include turkey, meatballs, cilantro, romaine, corn, carrots, barbecue sauce, red onions and vegan cheese.
When you’re done designing, they toss your baby into the wood oven, blazing before your eyes, and by the time you pay, get your drinks and sit down, your pizza is coming to your table. The crust is thin and crispy but with plenty of smokiness and chew.
The chain was started in Athens by its founder, a Georgia boy under 40, and now has 58 locations including west of the Mississippi. Top that off with a double scoop of gelato in either chocolate, strawberry, butterfinger, vanilla, or salted caramel, and you’ve got a winner.
Your Pie
Address: 536 Poplar St., Macon
Phone: 478-200-1179
Hours: Daily 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: yes
Kids Menu: yes
Noise Level: medium
Health Rating: 98
Website: yourpie.com
Price range: $8-$12
Rating: 3 stars
