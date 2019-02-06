There’s a lot of sushi choices here, and a low price with quick service

If you’ve been to Osaka near Mercer University, you’ve practically been to Sake. This sister restaurant has the same counter service set-up, same furniture and same chef, and seems to be just as busy as that popular student hang out, but with adults.
Tucked in between Publix and SkyZone, Sake has all of the usual sushi and teriyaki dishes you would expect plus a few others. We started with gyoza, shrimp shumai and rock shrimp, all of which were delicious. The rock shrimp stood out because of its delicate tempera and spicy plum sauce and is worth the $8.95.
I’m trying to cut carbs, so I ordered my chicken and scallop teriyaki on a bed of vegetables instead of rice, for the same price of $11.95. Most of the teriyaki plates cost less — such as the salmon one for $9.95 — and come with vegetables and fried rice. All noodle bowls are only $7.95, available with chicken, beef or shrimp, and all fried rice bowls are $6.95.
The sushi and sashimi takes up a full side of the printed menu, so you’re sure to find a few you like. Even though the flavor of the Volcano roll with shrimp, tuna, crabmeat, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo was delicious, the mixed texture of sushi inside and crunchy outside just isn’t for me.
If you prefer knowledge that your sushi is thoroughly cooked though, deep fried sushi like the Dynamite roll with crab meat and cream cheese or an eel and avocado Jaguar roll might be more palatable for you. If you prefer your sushi in small bites instead of rolled, nigiri is just the fish on top of the vinegar rice. Here, it’s the same price as sashimi, which is the fish without any rice at all, each for around four dollars. Sake has nagiri/sashimi in eel, surf clam, salmon, octopus, shrimp, tuna, crab, mackerel, smoked salmon, masago (fish eggs), yellow tail and talapia. If you want to try a few different things, get the sushi entrees and each piece is around a dollar. The best sushi rolls are the chef’s special rolls, such as the Spicy Tuna Pizza roll with jalapeno or the Blue Heaven with fried shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber. These fancier rolls are between $8 and $13.
Everything is quick and a much cheaper way to get your hibachi fix than seeing it cooked before you. Sake is a great addition to the Tom Hill area restaurants, as you can spend less time waiting for your meal and more time enjoying it.
Sake Hibachi & Sushi
Address: 209 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., Macon
Phone: 477-254-8100
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Health rating: 98
Website: sakehibachisushimacon.com
Delivery service: KNG, DoorDash, Waitr, myorangecrate
Price range: $4.75-$12.95
Rating: 3 stars
