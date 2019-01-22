A girl was humming, and so was the kitchen staff - the food here was just wonderful

Named for the street food you find in western Mexico, Antojitos Michoacanos is the real thing. While they rated a 2.5 for our recent visit, we have some suggestions that would easily pop it up to 3 stars.
The service is personal, sweet and helpful — and definitely a family affair. After the littlest member of the family took our drink order, she sat at a nearby table coloring and humming our ambient music. I’m pretty sure the salsa was homemade and I’m certain the chunky guacamole was.
All of our dishes were brought to the table as they were ready, and we ordered a lot. My very favorite (I could eat four right now) was the gordita for just $3.75. On flat bread with your choice of protein, sour cream, cheese and lettuce, these are delicious dipped in a little cheese dip. Our next favorite was the burro blanco, which made me realize I’ve been ordering little donkeys (“burritos”) all my life. Wrapping up the items I would return for, the homemade corn husk tamales stuffed with chicken or pork for $3.15 are a rare treat.
While we liked the chicken soup, it’s a little disconcerting to get two boiled chicken legs in it if that’s new for you. There’s also a hominy stew with a tomato base. The shrimp fajitas were filled with very small shrimp, but they were tasty. The flautas come four to an order for $6.25 and they will mix and match your choice of filling. And while we loved the mole tamales, the pink dulce one was not for me.
Other favorites that we did not try are the chile reyeno for $10, tostadas for $3 each, and your choice of street taco — including azada, tongue, sausage, fish, shrimp and al pastor — for around $3 each. Steak sopes are also $3 each.
The main things I would fix: stream music to cover the silence, make the outside more appealing, bring that health score up and either warm the chips or make them thinner. Waitr delivery service could make them very successful once people try their food at such good prices, but the inside experience could be improved. That humming did make our day, though.
Antojitos Michoacanos
Address: 3975 Arkwright Road, Macon
Phone: 478-254-3020
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: yes
Noise level: low
Health rating: 86
Website: antojitosmichoacanos.business.site
Delivery service: Waitr
Price range: $2.50-$12
Rating: 2.5 stars
Comments