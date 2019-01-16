All the sites of this popular BBQ place are nice, but one in particular is favorite

Georgia Bob’s got started back in the 1920s, winning local contests at festivals, and has now grown to seven locations from Perry to Milledgeville. While all of their locations we’ve visited are nice, the one at Byron is our favorite for the woodsy feel and friendly service.
The pulled pork, rib racks and sliced beef brisket built this place, but it’s the chicken salad that really stands out. It’s obviously made from scratch, chopped fine with only enough mayonnaise to hold it together. We had it on a salad for $7.49 and a sandwich on toasted white bread for only $3.99. A scoop without bread but with two sides (one of which can be used for dessert) is $8.99.
Our very favorite item was the basket of corn nuggets as a starter for $3.99, followed closely by the giant basket of fried pickles for the same price. Lots of people love their pork skins, which come in original or seasoned that same starter price. At the end of the meal, we had homemade banana pudding but were underwhelmed. Maybe the chocolate delight, with graham cracker crust, pecans, and cream cheese, would be a better ending.
If you want to try several items, combination plates let you order two, three, or four proteins for $10.99, $12.99, or $14.99, respectively. Choose from their St. Louis-style ribs, grilled chicken breast, pulled pork, Texas-style brisket, pork link sausage, pit-cooked sliced turkey, pimento cheese, chicken tenders, and chicken salad, with two sides included. Sides include baked beans, potato salad, green beans, fries, sweet potato tots, cole slaw, Brunswick stew, fried okra, mac and cheese, fruit cup, side salad and chips.
Almost everything they serve can be bought in bulk, even down to the buns and sauce. They also have rubbed, smoked wings that are then fried and tossed in sauce. Family packs are a great way to call in an order and pick up an easy meal of a pound of pulled barbecued pork or two pounds of ribs, two pints of sides, buns or bread, plus chips or fries. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll see why they won all those contests nearly 100 years ago.
Georgia Bob’s
Address: 140 Cane River Drive, Byron
Phone: 478-654-6682
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: yes
Kids menu: yes
Noise level: low
Health rating: 100
Website: georgiabobs.com
Delivery service: GrubHub, DoorDash
Price range: $3.79-$12.49
Rating: 3 stars
