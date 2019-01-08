Big burgers? Check. Allman Brothers? Check. Huge cinnamon rolls? Come get ‘em here

Giant cinnamon rolls, the Allman Brothers Band, big burgers, cheap prices and homemade biscuits. If you love at least two things on this list, you need to make a trip to Famous Mike’s on Poplar Street.
Mike used to have a hole-in-the-gas-station place way out on Shurling Drive but now you don’t have to plan so much to get your fix for biscuits, burgers and more. Starting out with just breakfast and lunch hours, Mike’s new downtown location serves food until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Biscuits are available all day and most are named for ABB songs and albums, such as Southbound Sausage, Beacons Theatre Bacon, Little Martha Chicken and the Crazy Love Country Ham, each for $4.75. If you’re feeling a little fancier, there’s the Stormy Monday Porkchop for $5 or the Statesboro Blues Steak for $6.
A Ramblin’ Man plate with two eggs, grits, your choice of meat and a biscuit is $7.50, as are the Whipping Post Pancakes with those same sides or the Hot ‘Lanta French toast plate. A Blue Sky burrito with tots inside is just $6.50 and the Highway 41 steak and eggs features a teres major steak for just $10.50.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The burgers are mostly named for band members, such as the Dickey Betts with mushrooms, the Jaimoe that’s served with bleu cheese, or the Quinones with jalapenos and pepper jack. Only the Duane, a double with bacon and cheese, costs more than $8.50. There are 14 sides to choose from, from the expected fries and tater tots, to the unexpected, such as cabbage, collard greens, field peas, butter peas, green beans, and creamed corn. You could even make a veggie plate for $2 per side.
Chuck Leavell gets his name on a chicken sandwich, or you can choose from a BLT, hot dog, a Reuben, hot roast beef, or a hot ham and cheese, each for $8 or less. They have salads, but don’t do that to yourself. We ordered our cinnamon rolls to go as soon as we ordered our dinner, just in case they sold out before dessert. They also have peanut butter brownies, which are homemade and huge for just $2.50.
If it’s not too busy yet, famous Mike himself might regale you with stories of the Allman Brothers’ glory days and a song or two. Either way, you’ve got to ramble on down with your black hearted woman and have some good clean fun. And a cinnamon roll.
Famous Mike’s
Address: 524 Poplar St., Macon
Phone: 478-200-1122
Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, plus 5-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: yes
Noise level: medium
Health rating: 70
Delivery service: no
Price range: $2.50-$15
Rating: 3 stars
Comments