This restaurant is that close to being one of midstate’s finest dining experiences

By Eaton Wright

December 31, 2018 04:43 PM

The Fifty50 Burger at Company Supply in downtown Dublin is half beef and half bacon.
Dublin, GA

Company Supply has it almost all figured out: a gorgeous setting in a thriving downtown, a combination of casual and sophisticated, and a menu that prides itself on fresh ingredients and unique parings. The bustling atmosphere is A-plus, with a slick white wall on the left and a rough brick one on the right when you enter. Lighting is perfect — you can see well and still look good. We were led to the adjacent room where several booths and the bar are, along with a balcony area with a few smaller tables. In season, the bar has a corner just for oysters. Ceilings are high, floors are wooden, and the ambiance is a comfortable elegance.

Service, however, was odd at best, and it’s very likely we just had bad luck on a very busy night. After the hostess got our drinks, our server popped up, without introduction, and asked us if we were ready to order. No suggestions, no specials, no niceties at all. More than once we lined our empty glasses up for ease of refilling and plates remained on our table after she took our dessert order. Another server noticed and brought us leftovers boxes and took our plates away.

Most of our entrees were a good size for the price. The Delta chicken with sauteed spinach, sun dried tomatoes, bechamel and goat cheese for $12.99 would easily cost $16 at a similar downtown Macon restaurant. The Metro Filet is a huge hunk of slow roasted meat served with two sides for $15.99, about $10 cheaper than I would have guessed. The lightly battered catfish with crawfish etouffee over cheese grits was a reasonable $18.99 but was served late and was gelatinous when it arrived. The Fifty50 Burger, half beef and half bacon, was a bit small even for $10.99. Both beef dishes were not cooked as ordered: the hamburger was overdone and the filet was underdone.

Desserts fared better, as they should at $5.99 each. The bananas foster was a disappointment, with underripe bananas and very little rum flavor. The peach cobbler was better, though a bit doughy, but the bourbon pecan pie is a must, served warm.

As the setting sets a very high bar, Company Supply has a few kinks to work out to fully meets its potential. Even so, it’s still one of the best restaurants in the area and I look forward to seeing where it goes from here.

Company Supply

Address: 107 W. Jackson St., Dublin

Phone: 478-353-1655

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Payment: credit card, cash

Smoking: no

Alcohol: yes

Kids menu: yes

Noise level: low

Health rating: 94

Website: companysupplyga.com

Delivery service: none

Price range: $7.99-$23.99

Rating: 3 stars

