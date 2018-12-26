There’s a cool vibe to this restaurant that matches wonderful Mexican food they serve

Remember that Cheers theme song about “everybody knows your name?” Change that to “donde la gente se divierte” and you have Margaritas at Mercer Village in a nutshell.
No matter what mood I’m in when I get there, by the time I say hello to everyone I know and get a few chips and salsa immediately in my tummy, I’m good to go. The restaurant has recently had a facelift as well, so the surroundings are cheerful and fresh. Add a bowl of chunky guacamole and a large cheese dip and there’s no way you won’t feel happy.
Monday night is the best night to save money: Three small but filling tacos will set you back $3. Choose either stewed or grilled chicken or beef, mix and match. Tuesday is music trivia night around 7:30 and almost every Saturday brings a Mercer game on the giant televisions.
Saturday and Sunday also bring out the new Mexi-brunch menus. In addition to the traditional huevos rancheros, you can get the Breakfast Stack of eggs, potato wedges, cheese, grilled onions and peppers, mushrooms, bacon and steak for $10 or stewed chicken chilaquiles (the funnest word to say in Spanish) topped with fried egg and Monterey Jack for $7.50.
Neighborhood favorites include Bradfordito’s Favorite with a bed of rice instead of a tortilla, covered in melted cheese and the Volcano Stack that’s like an eggless Breakfast Stack. There’s also a taquitos meal named for Mercer’s Coach Hoffman and a Village Spicy dinner seasoned with chipotle peppers. When we’re feeling fancy, we get the Corridor Dip, a giant bowl of melted white cheese filled with grilled shrimp, steak, and chicken for $10.
When we’re feeling ill, we bring home the large bowl of chicken soup with rice and avocado for $6. When we’re pretending to be healthy, we get the Margarita’s Salad with grilled shrimp, steak, and chicken covered in avocados and melted white cheese for $10.50.
No matter how we’re feeling when we come in, we feel happy and satisfied when we leave. Margarita’s at Mercer Village is “muy deliciosa.”
Margaritas at Mercer Village
Address: 1602 Montpelier Ave, Macon
Phone: 478-254-7707
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 12-9 p.m. Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: yes
Kids menu: yes
Noise level: low
Health rating: 90
Delivery service: Waitr, KNG
Price range: $7-$15
Rating: 3 stars
