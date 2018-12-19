Here’s where to go when you want your holiday sweets to be the best in Middle Georgia

Pink is not a color you see a lot of on Houston Avenue, so when you’re looking for a solid little bakery for a sweet pick-me-up or a custom cake, look for a bright pink facade with “Khalilah’s Kitchen Bakery” in a friendly font. There’s no need to go inside, just walk up and order what your sweet tooth demands. Heavenly petit fours and key lime cake were our favorites, but we decided to try a little lunch first.
Combos include two sides — such as tuna macaroni salad, baked beans, potato salad or fries — and a drink, so the burger combo and the barbecue chicken combo are each a filling meal at $7.48. The three-piece buttermilk fried chicken combo is a humongous portion for $8.48 and the marinated salmon combo is a healthy, tasty choice for $11.
But the sweets are what you come for. Khalilah’s petit fours are the best buy in town, even at $1.25 each. Two square inches of rich pound cake coated in smooth white icing hits the spot when you’re on a deadline. Her key lime cake is a moist, tart bolt of the tropics covered in southern cream cheese icing.
Instead of trying most of her cakes at $4 per slice, we went for cupcakes of the same flavors for $1.50 each. The red velvet was a favorite, but her signature flavor is the blue velvet. It’s very blue and very original, but I couldn’t discern an actual flavor. We had more key lime in the form of cupcakes plus a few vanilla just for fun. A dozen costs $15 and vegan or gluten free are available on request.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
I wasn’t so crazy about a peppermint cheesecake we got on special for $11 — the chocolate crumb crust was great, but the cheesecake itself didn’t hold together. A better bet would be a pecan pie for $15 or my favorite buttermilk pie for $12. The banana pudding has cinnamon atop it, so be forewarned, purists.
If you need cakes for the holidays, you better order now. Caramel, hummingbird, carrot or German chocolate cakes are $35, key lime or red or blue velvet for $32, and — the granddaddy of them all — 12 layer chocolate cake is $50. The holidays are just once a year, and your guests will be tickled pink by cakes like these.
Khalilah’s Kitchen Bakery
Address: 3271 Houston Ave., Macon
Phone: 478-239-1754
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: n
Noise level: low
Delivery service: Waitr, Grubhub
Price range: $7.48-$11
Rating: 2.5 stars
Comments