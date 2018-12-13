Macon restaurant is almost hidden, so you know that have some food worth the hunt

Some locations are so far off the beaten path, they better be good. Bone Apple Tea (read it slowly, then quickly ... you’ll get it eventually) is in the very back of the Indoor Flea Market on Eisenhower Parkway, and they seem to know the best way to build a following is by building word of mouth using social media. If you like grilled shrimp, fresh fish, chicken “wangs,” Phillies, pork chops, lasagna or pasta, you need to follow Bone Apple Tea on Facebook. Sometimes there’s a sudden sale on certain items or they’ll introduce a new product. Every Wednesday is Working Woman Wednesday and every Sunday has a changing soul food menu.
We went on a very rainy Saturday when most of the other flea market stalls were closed. There’s a little seating area if you want to dine in, but we decided to peruse the flea market while we waited. If you’re in a hurry, phone your order in or get it delivered on Waitr; we had about a 20 minute wait, because fresh food takes that long.
I had the grilled shrimp tacos, with nice thick flour tortillas and loads of shrimp. Our next entree was the Philly sandwich plate, with a few shrimp added on for good measure and nacho cheese on the fries for $10 — a huge order and none of it was left. The shrimp po boy for $7 was our least favorite because it came on a hot dog bun with mayonnaise instead of remoulade.
Our last item was the wings, which we got with lemon pepper for the low price of $8 for 10, including fries. They also have garlic Parmesan, honey barbecue, mango habanero, and “country fried” wings, and you can get 15 with fries for just $12. Other specialties of the house include a bayou pasta with shrimp and sausage for $12, blackened talapia and shrimp pasta for $12, a seafood platter for $16 and loaded nachos with just about everything else in this review on top for $10.
On a recent Soul Food Sunday, they had four pieces of fried or baked chicken for $9, ox tails for $13, fried pork chops for $9 and turkey wings for $10, each with two sides. Sides included collard greens, mac ‘n’ cheese, rice and gravy, dressing, yams, field peas and cabbage. Desserts are just $2.50 and have included banana pudding, red velvet cake and mini sweet potato pies. These folks work hard to make good food and they make it worth a visit.
Bone Apple Tea
Address: 3640 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon
Phone: 478-501-9788
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Health rating: 97
Website: Facebook
Delivery service: Waitr
Price range: $7-$12
Rating: 2.5 stars
