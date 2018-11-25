Menu, prices and service here are all excellent. What are you waiting for?

There have been a couple of restaurants in this location that we’ve enjoyed but this one seems like it might have staying power. A popular menu, good prices and quick service make Buffalo Grill capable of pulling in and keeping a loyal customer base.
The quality of the food is satisfactory for the slightly faster food category. We enjoyed the thick burger but the fries had very little flavor — nothing a bit of salt couldn’t fix though. The fried fish was one of the tastiest items we tried and both the chicken philly and the steak philly on toasted buns were a decent size and quality for the price. All combos come with a very generous amount of fries.
The wings seem to be the crowd favorite even though they’re a bit smaller than average. We figured that you’re getting more for the same price as larger wings, giving you about the same amount of meat per dollar. Flavors include hot teriyaki, garlic Parmesan and honey mild along with all the other usual flavors.
The sit-in area is fine for a quick lunch or dinner. Combined with a “visitor” at our table, though, the health rating is a bit of a concern. Their takeout business seems pretty brisk, as does the number of folks who appear to be regulars.
Each day has a special combo with a drink and fries for just $6.99. The burger is Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday are either the chicken or the steak philly. The two pieces of whiting gets the special price on Thursday and it’s an eight-piece wing combo on Friday. Mozzarella sticks are just $3.99 for six any day. They also have old school lemonade and fruit punch.
If you love fast food and wings but want a quieter, slower pace, Buffalo Grill is right up your alley. Keep the salt handy and come hungry.
Buffalo Grill
Address: 5615 Houston Road
Phone: 478-812-8201
Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: yes
Noise level: low
Health rating: 86
Delivery service: no
Price range: $6.99-$12.99
Rating: 2 stars
Comments