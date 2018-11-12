Not only is the food great, but you do a great service to other by eating there

Recent studies have found that doing good things for others activates the same mesolimbic regions of the brain that respond to money and physical rewards, so it’s a double bonus when you can eat something delicious that also benefits others.
Edgar’s Bistro, located on Eisenhower where the old Sam’s once was, is a “teaching restaurant” where students can go to learn culinary and hospitality skills. Part of Edgar’s Hospitality Group, Edgar’s offers a full-service bar, catering and weekday lunch and dinner. Many of the students here are learning a new trade to lift themselves up by their bootstraps and change the trajectory of their lives.
Still, the food has to be good, and it is. We started with three appetizers. The asparagus fries are tempura-battered and served with a tarragon-citrus aioli, giving an acidic bite to the crunchy spears. A southern twist on an already-southern dish, the pimento cheese deviled eggs make you wonder why they aren’t made that way more often. Our favorite, the crispy pecan shrimp has a sweet and spicy glaze but I didn’t care for the olive in the broccoli and Brussel sprout slaw.
For our entrees, we tried two casual dining options and two expensive ones. The philly consists of thinly shaved ribeye and applewood smoked bacon on a bed of grilled peppers and onions, roasted mushrooms, a secret cheese blend and horseradish aioli on a grilled hoagie for $12. Their signature burger stacks house-made pickles, pimento cheese and tomato-bacon jam on fresh ground beef and a buttered brioche bun for $14. Other casual entrees include a Mediterranean wrap and fish tacos.
Our pricy entrees were the pan-seared wild salmon for $22 and a 12 ounce New York strip for $26. I chose the roasted root vegetables and grilled citrus asparagus as sides for the slightly crunchy honey-balsamic-glazed salmon with a sesame seed crust. We chose collard greens and a twice-baked loaded potato to go with the perfectly grilled steak. Other sides include smoked Gouda cavatappi, cornbread fried whole okra, wild mushroom risotto, and hand-cut truffle fries.
We topped everything off with homemade pumpkin-white chocolate ice cream and we were stuffed. If anything satisfies more than a well-made meal, it’s knowing that you’re helping folks who are working hard to make a difference in their lives.
Edgar’s Bistro
Address: 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon
Phone: 478-471-4250
Hours: 11 am-2pm, 5 pm-9 pm Monday-Friday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: yes
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Health rating: 96
Website: edgarshospitality.com
Delivery service: no
Price range: $9-$26
Rating: 3.5 stars
