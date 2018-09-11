Appetizers? No. Entrees? Don’t need ‘em. It’s all dessert at this sweet spot in WR

It’s reviews like this one that make me envy myself. I ordered up one of everything so I could accurately convey it all to you, dear reader.
We came on a Saturday and it was bustling. Everything is homemade, so the earlier you get here, the fresher and more plentiful your choices will be — I missed their famous strawberry cake because I got here too late in the afternoon.
When you enter, there’s a cafeteria style line and many servers to help you choose. At the front end, there are 10 flavors of house-made gelato — yes, gelato — including vanilla bean, double chocolate and bacon, which I tried and recommend. Next are the beautifully displayed pastries and cookies, such as brownies with a thick, fudgy icing, cinnamon rolls, mini bunds cakes, magic bars, lemon bars, cannoli, double chocolate muffins, banana nut mini-loaves, rice crispy squares and Danish pastries.
After that, there is a display of their in-store-only dessert skillets, including a chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla bean gelato and chocolate and caramel sauces and a s’mores skillet with the same cookie topped with a mound of toasted marshmallows and graham cracker crumbs. Finally, they have gorgeous layer cakes from chocolate and red velvet to almondy wedding cake and carrot cake, along with lemon mascarpone and cheesecakes. They also have key lime pie, creme brulee, sandwich cookies and even pup treats daily. If I have any suggestions, it would be to cut the sugar on some items so I can eat more of them.
Along with all the coffee drink choices you would have at a ubiquitous competitor, they have a large range of breakfast sandwiches, such as a tomato, egg and cheese croissant; a scrambled egg, ham and cheese sandwich; and waffles with Nutella and/or strawberries on top. Prices overall are a little steep but the quality is worth it.
If all goes well with their Wi-Fi installation, there should also be a Macon location on Poplar Street by the time you read this. These well-managed locations are locally owned, so show them Middle Georgians are ready to eat dessert all day long.
Decadent Dessert Bar
Address: 1056 Ga. 96, Warner Robins
Phone: 478-287-2363
Hours: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Health rating: 100
Website: decadentdessertbar.com
Delivery service: Waitr
Price range: $3.25-$10.50
Rating: 3 stars
