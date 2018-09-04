Unique ingredient makes low country boil a big hit at WR seafood restaurant

It’s always fun to find a place that seems to have been discovered by a few devotees already. We came to Sea Shells Seafood early on a Thursday evening and it was already bustling with diners. It’s a no-frills, concrete floor and fishnet-strewn kind of place and people seem to love it.
We ordered the pick-two platter with fried shrimp and grilled scallops to get an idea of how each cooking technique is done here. The fried shrimp were large and nicely fried, though the coating itself was a little crunchier than I like. The scallops were cooked fairly well but would probably be better fried here. Our sides were a baked potato and the plain version of their otherwise spicy slaw. This generous platter was only $17 and was a pretty good deal.
We also had the all-shrimp low country boil, with those large shrimp, corn, sausage, potatoes, and — something we’ve never had in a traditional low country boil — boiled eggs. These were such a good addition that we began to wonder why all low country boils don’t include them. Low country boils range from $21 for an all-shrimp one or a seasonal one with blue crab to the No. 4 with shrimp, snow crab legs, mussels and crawfish for $26.
For lunch, you can get a basket ranging from $7 to $11. The cheapest is the fish and fries, the most expensive is scallops and fries and in between there are shrimp and grips or catfish and grits. Their lunch salads are pretty basic and come with either shrimp or chicken for around $10.
The only appetizer we tried was the unusually thick gumbo, but they also have oysters on the half shell for just over a dollar each, a lobster or shrimp dip, mussels steamed with garlic and butter, buffalo wings, and their signature oysters with bacon, cheese and spinach. Other extras include shrimp tacos, steamed crawfish, Blazing Shrimp and crab cakes.
Their location on the Robins Air Force Base end of Russell Parkway has been so successful that they are opening another location on Ga. 96 very soon. Both areas are fortunate to have a local option for seafood run by such friendly folks.
Sea Shells Seafood
Address: 117 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins
Phone: 912-310-9087
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: yes
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Health rating: 94
Website: seashellsseafood.com
Delivery service: chownow.com
Price range: $9-$26
Rating: 2.5 stars
