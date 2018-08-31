Is this the best restaurant in midstate? It sure has a good case to make

There’s something very charming about an elegant second-floor restaurant. Maybe it’s the treetops outside the windows, maybe it’s the glow of the upstairs lights from the street, but Dovetail — nestled above its sister restaurant the Rookery — has it in spades.
You can wear what you want, but expect to pay tuxedo prices up here. The farm-fresh ingredients, such as vegetables from Rags & Frass and the LIttle Farm, ham from Benton’s and Johnston County, quail from Plantation and cheeses from Sweet Grass Daily, may sound humble, but don’t come cheap.
We always start with either the Put-Ups or the cheese plate for $16, whether we come for dinner or just drinks. Put-Ups include corn andouille dip, butter pea hummus, pimento cheese and bacon marmalade to spread on warm pita.
For your entree, you can’t miss with the pimento cheese risotto with seared scallops and pancetta for only $15. The Wagyu sirloin top with roasted new potatoes with red wine and rosemary butter is a great deal, too, at $18. If you have money to burn, get the Chilean sea bass with asparagus salad and pickled corn and Vidalia onions for $37 or the beef tenderloin with buttermilk whipped potatoes and spinach salad with warm bacon dressing for $35.
Brunch on the weekends is probably my favorite in town. Real deviled eggs, baskets of biscuits with honey and homemade jam and shrimp and grits are the right way to brunch in the South. The Summer Standard with eggs, local sausage or bacon, Red Mule cheese grits and a summer vegetable hash is good for showing off the local products to guests as well.
Their desserts would be more famous if diners weren’t so full, from the Cracked Pie with salted caramel ice cream to the sugar cane creme brulee. The pecan fudge brownie with chocolate cherry gelato and a cherry flambee sauce is quite the experience as well.
If you’re having a particularly tricky week, come sit amongst the treetops and listen to a little light jazz while you sip your port after a satisfying dinner. You can’t help but relax as you watch the evening walk down the sidewalk into a full moon.
Dovetail
Address: 543 Cherry St., Macon
Phone: 489-746-8658
Hours: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: yes
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Health rating: 99
Website: dovetailmacon.com
Delivery service: no
Price range: $15-$37
Rating: 4 stars
Comments