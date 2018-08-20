Come for the coffee, stay for the tasty fresh sandwiches and beautiful surroundings

Tired of the ubiquitous Starbucks or your other coffee haunts? Then you need to visit the gorgeous, cavernous new coffee shop on Zebulon, Cathedral Coffee.
Started up by a veteran coffee man and operated independently of the Northway Church it’s attached to, Cathedral Coffee is aiming to do everything well. The baked good are made daily, the bread is bought locally and their baristas are trained to make all your favorite beverages correctly from their Atlanta-based Dancing Goat coffee.
Add to that the beautiful space, full of stone archways, rough-hewn wooden tables and even a fireplace, and you have a perfect place to hang out all day. We went in the late morning, enabling us to try the hot beverages and breakfast selections and then move into lunch and cold drinks.
All of our coffee drinks were perfect, even allowing to choose between a light or dark roast. Depending on the complexity and size, espresso drinks range from $3 to $5, slightly cheaper than their mermaid counterparts. They also offer espresso con panna and cubano, if you like it a little more internacional.
For breakfast we had the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, which also comes on an English muffin or toast for $4. Because the scones and muffins we made in-house, we had a few of those as well. For lunch we had the recommended tuna melt on sourdough and a chicken salad on croissant. They also have a ham and Swiss, turkey and provalone, pimento cheese and bacon, roast beef and gouda, a club and a grilled cheese for the little ones. Most sandwiches are $4 by themselves or around $7.50 if you want the combo with chips, cookie, or fruit and a drink.
They also provide catering and sell their signature coffee by the bag. The music is mostly instrumentals of religious music, but don’t worry about having to be a church member to visit. Cathedral Coffee welcomes everyone and wants to be your new place to hang out.
Cathedral Coffee
Address: 5915 Zebulon Road, Macon
Phone: 478-476-1971
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Health rating: 96
Website: cathedralcoffee.org
Delivery service: no
Price range: $4.75-$8.50
Rating: 3 stars
