Food is so good, they nearly had to hide this cafe away

The best thing about going to Cox Cafe is when someone asks you where you went for lunch and you get to say, “To the dump.” That’s where it is — or close anyway — east of Broadway about as far as you can go. The second best thing is the food. A classic “meat and two,” Cox serves up three or four daily entrees plus around seven loosely termed “vegetables” such as broccoli casserole and mac and cheese.
We had never gone there before and the gentleman ahead of me in the serving line noticed our befuddlement and offered to help. He told us to pick one meat — turkey and dressing is one meat, beef tips and rice is one meat — and two sides. If we couldn’t choose just one entree, he said, they were happy to give you a half and half order. Another good tip he gave us was when to arrive. Since most people have either a noon or a 12:30 p.m. lunch time, get there before 12:10 p.m. to beat the crowd. Once you’ve chosen your meat and two (other arrangements such three veggies or even salads are available as well) and perhaps a dessert, take your seat and a server will tally up your bill and bring you a beverage.
Since it was Thursday, I decided to make it Thanksgiving and got the turkey and dressing, sweet potato souffle and broccoli casserole. The sweet potatoes were my favorite, followed by the broccoli and the shredded turkey. The dressing was good but a departure from the cornbread base I’m used to. We also had the very juicy fried pork chops with collard greens, the classic beef tips with potatoes and carrots, and even the meat sauce spaghetti with a side salad. Each generous serving was $7.95.
If you come on a Monday, expect meatloaf, chicken livers and gizzards, and meatloaf with fried okra, okra and tomatoes, squash casserole, and rutabagas. Tuesday is cubed steak, baked chicken, pork chops with creamed corn, mashed potatoes or cabbage. Wednesday offers up beef liver, hamburger steak and salmon and Friday brings whole catfish, tilapia filets and chicken and dumplings. Fried chicken is every day but Thursday.
Our helpful friend even came over to our table when we were done to see how we liked it. We gave him all thumbs up and said we would probably see him again soon.
Cox Cafe
Address: 694 Lower Poplar St.
Phone: 478-745-7171
Hours: 6-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: no
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Delivery service: no
Health rating: 90
Price range: $4.50-$8.75
Rating: 3 stars
