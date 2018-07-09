Get your pizza where the cool people in Macon do

If the logo of a reclined, portly figure doesn’t put you off eating pizza, you’ll find plenty of ways to fill your belly at Fatty’s Pizza on Second Street. It’s not a glamorous spot — grittiness is sort of a theme here — but it’s got a high cool factor, with outdoor seating in front and out back. The staff is cool, too, in a friendly kind of way.
Against the recommendation of cheese bread, we decided to try the garlic links to start. We felt they needed lots more butter and garlic but the knots were well-made and come with marinara sauce. Each of these is around $5 or $6.
Their pizza maker recommended the Mother Clucker pizza, with chicken, bacon and a drizzle of ranch, and this was definitely my favorite of the three we tried at $11.99 for a generous personal size or $16.99 for a 16-inch one. You can also have it spiced up as a Hot Klucker with jalapenos and hot sauce for a dollar more.
We also tried the Carnivore with pepperoni, bacon and beef for $9.99 for a personal or $12.99 for the 16-inch and the White pizza, which isn’t on their online menu. Both were OK but the white pizza doesn’t have the usual ricotta that helps to give it more body when the tomato sauce is missing.
Gluten-free pizza is available for two more dollars and they can make any pizza a calzone by folding it in half, at $7.99 for three toppings or $16.99 for up to five toppings.
Wings are just over a dollar apiece and come in the usual flavors such as lemon pepper and teriyaki. Side salads are just $2.99 or you can get one as a meal for between $5 and $7.
Fatty’s would be the perfect place to soak up some late night drinking as they’re open until very late on the weekends. Just don’t look up at that logo while you do it.
Fatty’s Pizza
Address: 344 Second St., Macon
Phone: 478-744-9880
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-3a.m. Friday, noon-3 a.m. Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: yes
Kids menu: no
Noise level: low
Health rating: 93
Website: www.fattyspizzamacon.com
Price range: $8-$12
Rating: 2.5 stars
