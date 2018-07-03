Restaurant made changes, you really should try it out now

Popular Brasserie Circa is under new management and has made a few changes to make things even better than before. In addition to their well-loved burgers and pastas, they’ve added many seafood dishes that we decided to try out.
We started with the Hawaiian Lobster sushi roll for $14, with tempura lobster tail, avocado, mango, cucumber and sesame seeds. The flavors blended perfectly — a little sweet, a little nutty, a little crunchy and a little smooth. Even if you’re not a sushi fan, you’ll love this one. We also had a little burrata that would normally come on the Caprese salad also for $14. This creamy mozzarella with stracciatella inside and sprinkled with olive oil, salt and pepper was delicious on everything we put it on.
For our entrees we went for more lobster with the homemade lobster ravioli for $26 and lobster club for $16. The ravioli was slightly sweet with limoncello and a basil cream sauce — a lovely summer dinner. The lobster club was tasty, but the lobster flavor had to compete with the heavy fried flavor and smoky bacon. The thin steak fries paired very well with this heavy sandwich. None of their desserts were homemade — which keeps their rating at three stars instead of higher —but they are all good choices.
Other seafood dishes of note include more sushi rolls and several other entrees. The Prescott roll consists of shrimp tempura, bacon and goat cheese, and is topped with avocado, eel sauce and spicy mayo. The Red Dragon roll was recommended by our server and combines shrimp tempura and spicy crab and then is topped with tuna, spicy mayo and ginger-soy glaze. If you like it hot, try the Angry Shrimp roll with tempura shrimp, cream cheese, jalapeno and avocado, topped with spicy crab, eel sauce and sweet chili aioli. All sushi is between $10 and $14 and comes in generous portions.
Other entrees with seafood include the smoked salmon farfalle for $18, trout amandine for $17 and a tune steak for $17. If you’re feeling flush with cash and feel like celebrating, they even have lobster Thermador for $29. You definitely need to have heavy pockets to dine here, but the experience is worth the price.
Restaurant: Brasserie Circa
Address: 4420 Forsyth Road
Phone: 478-621-4140
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Payment: credit card, cash
Smoking: no
Alcohol: yes
Kids menu: yes
Noise level: medium
Health rating: 80
Website: maconcirca.com
Price range: $14-$29
Rating: 3 stars
