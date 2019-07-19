Inspired by Alison Krauss and Avril Lavigne, she’ll bring a folk vibe to Bragg Jam

Snapshots of Macon’s Bragg Jam through the years Telegraph archive photographs from previous years Bragg Jam concert crawls. This year's event is July 26-27. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Telegraph archive photographs from previous years Bragg Jam concert crawls. This year's event is July 26-27.

Kate Rhudy is a Raleigh, North Carolina, native performing at Bragg Jam for the first time this year.

Rhudy is a young singer-songwriter who makes Southern folk music.

As part of The Telegraph’s series highlighting some of the artists coming to the event, we sat down with Rhudy to get to know her better.

Editor’s note: Some responses have been edited for brevity.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

How did you get started in music?

I got into music because of my family. My sister took violin lessons at 5. She is two years older than me. So when I was 5, I wanted to do the same thing.

We also spent some time in my childhood traveling to southwestern Virginia. We went to a lot of fiddler’s conventions and stuff.

We spent an equal amount of time with classical training and picking up the fiddle.

Who are some of your musical influences?

I taught myself guitar when I was 14. I did it through the internet and I already had a background of learning music by ear.

A lot of the music we learned by ear was from these CDs with old folk tunes where there wasn’t an artist attached to it.

I was listening to Alison Krauss and Avril Lavigne at the same time. It was kind of a mixture of influences.

How excited are you to get to play there (Bragg Jam) this year?

I’ve never played it before. I think Bragg Jam just seems like a very community-oriented event. I love those type of things. I am excited to see it. It is pretty cool.

What can fans expect from the show?

I like to tell a lot of stories. I am bringing my band down and I really love my band. I think we have a lot of fun together. It is a lot of slower jams with some stories behind them.

What songs should fans check out to get ready for the Bragg Jam concert?

I put out my first album two years ago, when I was 21. A lot of them are written from my time at Appalachian State.

My favorite song from the album is probably the first track on it, “I Don’t Think You’re An Angel (Anymore),” and then, “Kissing My Friends.”

I am also going to be playing a lot of new stuff, as I am working on a new album.