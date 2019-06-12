The O’Jays are coming back to Macon. Here’s what fans have to say about iconic soul group

Fans of The O’Jays recall their favorite hits by the iconic soul music group The Mighty O'Jays, a soul music trio, will perform in Macon on Sunday at the Macon City Auditorium. Music fans recall their memories of the original group that started singing together in the late 1950s. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Mighty O'Jays, a soul music trio, will perform in Macon on Sunday at the Macon City Auditorium. Music fans recall their memories of the original group that started singing together in the late 1950s.

Music fans of a certain age like Frank Rutland can tell you all about the O’Jays including the last time they saw the group perform in Macon.

“They came to Macon in the year, I want to say, ‘74 or ‘75,” Rutland recalled Tuesday morning as he stood outside The Terminal Station downtown.

He remembers the group singing all of their hits from the 1950s forward and other popular songs including, “Stairway to Heaven.”

Isaac Davis, another fan, said he recalled the soul music group from “back in the day.”

Davis took a minute to search his memory before saying that his favorite song by the group was their 1973 hit “Love Train.”

Fans, new and old, will get the chance to hear some of the music as The Mighty O’Jays, a touring version of the original group, performs Sunday, June 16 at the Macon City Auditorium in what’s being promoted as a special Father’s Day concert.

The concert is a benefit for the Tubman Museum’s educational and outreach program, according to the museum’s website.

Nadine Brooks said her father, who has passed away, was a big O’Jays fan. While Brooks couldn’t quickly recall any of her dad’s favorite songs by the group, Rutland easily remembered that his favorite by the group was “The Love of Money.”

Some people may recognize that O’Jays hit as the theme song for the television show, “The Apprentice.”

Rutland even sang a few lines for The Telegraph before saying he definitely plans to attend the Sunday concert.

For more information about the concert and tickets, go to Ticketmaster.