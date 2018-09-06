Seven essential songs to get you ready for Jason Aldean’s hometown concert

Jason Aldean is set to hit the stage in Macon Thursday for his third annual Concert for the Kids.
The concert will benefit the Beverley Olson Knight Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.
Before you head out for the concert, you might want to brush up on your Aldean tunes since the artist is known for playing songs across all eight of his studio albums.
Here is a list of the seven best songs to get you ready to sing along with him.
1. “They Don’t Know” (Album: “They Don’t Know”)
The title track from Aldean’s seventh album tops our chart of his best hits. The song has been used on the opening for SEC football on CBS. During the 2017 season, the song was played over the highlights of the opposing teams. The song reached the No. 8 spot on the U.S. country charts, and Aldean notched his third No. 1 album with “They Don’t Know.”
2. “You Make It Easy” (Album: “Rearview Town”)
The first single off Aldean’s latest album quickly rose up the ranks as it reached the No. 2 spot on the U.S. country chart and No. 1 on the U.S. country airplay chart. The song shows Aldean’s flexibility and range as he churns out another chart-topping ballad along with his endless party-country hits.
3. “Hicktown” (Album: “Jason Aldean”)
This song was Aldean’s coming out party. The song represents his first top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard charts. The song is still seen as one of his top songs and still played at the local mud bogs similar to the one where he shot his music video for the song.
4. “When She Says Baby” (Album: “Night Train”)
This song always will have multiple meanings to Aldean and his fans. The video for the song was taken at Aldean’s concert at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens. At his concert at Suntrust Park this summer, Aldean said he only had two dream venues he hoped to play at. One being Suntrust Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, and the other being Sanford Stadium. Aldean was performing this song when the shooting began in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017. After the tragedy, Aldean returned to Las Vegas to meet with the victims and families face-to-face.
5. “Drowns the Whiskey” featuring Miranda Lambert (Album: “Rearview Town”)
From his first major hit to one of his more recent, Aldean delivers another ballad this time with one of country’s leading women in Miranda Lambert. The pair have teamed up before as she appeared on “Grown Woman” on his album “Relentless.”
6. “Night Train” (Album: “Night Train”)
Night Train was the title track off Aldean’s 2012 album. This track topped multiple country charts and proved that Aldean was a force in the music industry. The album had similar success as it went to the top of the album charts.
7. “Gonna Know We Were Here” (Album: “Old Boots, New Dirt”)
This song will always hold a special place in the hearts of those from Middle Georgia. Aldean filmed the music video for his hit song at various spots around the city of Macon. Those spots include Windsor Academy, the high school that he attended, and different locations in the downtown area.
