With Christmas around the corner, plenty to see and do in Macon for holiday season

It’s the weekend before Christmas and Macon’s community theaters are providing holiday plays to go out and see as well as stay home and watch – and even just listen to.

And if you have names not crossed off your gift list there are plenty of items at local studios and galleries to delight friends and family.

Macon Little Theatre’s Little Kid’s Theatre can get the family out of the house to see two live showings Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m. of their second partnership presentation with the Museum of Arts and Sciences. It’s at the museum’s Edenfield Stage, the outdoor venue which enables safe COVID-19 distancing and practices.

J.P. Haynie, MLT’s producing director, said the play, “A Christmas Tree-O,” is a MLT classic about family and traditions.

“We originally did it in 1987 as a family-friendly story about different kinds of Christmas trees and the traditions surrounding them,” Haynie said. “It’s as told by parents and grandparents to their kids in different dramatic settings and lasts just 45 minutes so it’s not too long for younger children to sit through.”

For information on “Tree-O” and other things mentioned, go to sponsoring organization’s websites for ticketing, hours or other information.

For “A Christmas Tree-O,” that’s at www.maconlittletheatre.org and www.masmacon.org.

The Christmas tree theme is suited to the museum since inside this time of year is its Festival of Trees, an annual exhibition of 40-plus trees decorated by local and regional designers.

A hop into the Museum of Arts and Sciences’ gift shop might be one of many great places to still find unique, engaging gifts locally for friends or relatives.

In addition to “Tree-O,” MLT has extended online viewing dates for the current running “A Comedy Tonight!” That’s the premier production of MLT RepCo, MLT’s new virtual repertory ensemble. Haynie said once tickets are bought, viewers may stream the show’s collected, bite-size comedy bits anytime through the first of the year. He said there will be other virtual productions by the 14-member group through the year, the next likely around Valentine’s Day.

Theatre Macon winds up its online presentation of “Holiday Follies” Saturday so there’s time to catch that, too, but then turn your attention to TM’s unique production of “A Christmas Carol” to live stream as a radio play Sunday through Christmas Eve. It is a dramatic, audio-only presentation complete with sound effects created by a local foley artist – none were bought “canned.”

Online tickets are at www.theatremacon.com, which is a very modern thing, but then you should go into nostalgic mode and gather the family around the computer or device of your choice and listen to the audio story as in days of yesteryear.

Richard Frazier, TM’s artistic director, said the visuals will be playing in your imagination.

“I love old radio drama but it’s something very specific and different from what we’re used to doing,” he said. “This isn’t the regular production where we do a play about a radio play but us actually doing the play as we would have for radio. We feature 12 cast members of various ages and most play multiple roles. But you’d never know it.”

Frazier said it’s Catherine Holloway creating the sound through props and noises she makes. Back in the day, foley sound effects artists were crucial to radio and still are to film and television.

Frazier said Holloway does mean impressions of birds chirping.

“We’re stretching more and more beyond the stage productions we know and love best,” he said. “But we’re learning, having some fun with it and giving our actors opportunities to perform and audiences something to watch. Or hear.”

After being whisked away and entertained by local actors you might suddenly remember there are gifts yet to get and time is short. Why not keep in mind local creators you know?

If you need suggestions, consider some area galleries, studios and shops like shopping online or in-person at The Macon Arts Alliance’s gallery (www.maconartsalliance.org) and The 567 Center (www.the567center.org/exhibits) or their new online gallery at www.the567gallery.org.

The Arts Alliance has its “Handmade Holiday” show and sale underway and offers on-site purchases plus curb delivery or low-cost area delivery and shipping for online purchases.

At The 567 and other galleries and centers, you might want to arrange a gift for someone to take an art or other creative class in the New Year.

You can do that at StART-Up Studio (startupstudios.weebly.com), home to a number of artists headed by artist-glassblower Bryan Beck and ceramic artist Yen-Ting Chiu. Beck has been selling out of Christmas ornaments he’s made but said he’s busy making more. The two’s ornament-making classes sold out – too bad if you didn’t get in on one – but try again next year or just sign up for other classes through the year.

With Macon being the home of the Allman Brothers, dropping into Gallery West (www.facebook.com/gallerywestmacon) and picking up signed coffee-table art photography books about the band or Chicago blues performers and club from decades past might be the thing.

Work is by Kirk West, the artist-photographer who was also the Allman Brothers’ road manager for years. You can purchase his single photos as well of a multitude of A-list performers.

Go in and be amazed at who he’s shot and has on his walls at 447 Third St.

A number of stores serve as galleries, like Travis Jean Emporium/The Bohemian Den (www.travisjeanemporium.com) which showcases work by local artists and gifts and goodies by local and Georgia artisans.

There is online as well as in-store shopping and owner Scott Matthews said during the holidays the boutique is featuring items benefiting charitable efforts toward ending hunger and homelessness, supporting equality and stopping human trafficking.

There are many other spots besides this sampling so explore, and again, check websites for ticketing and buying options and performance and shopping times.

All in all, have a wonderful holiday season remembering why we celebrate and not forgetting the many creatives around who entertain and delight us but could use our support.

