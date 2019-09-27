There’s a free screening of ‘Aquaman’ at a Macon park – and free popcorn!

New Aladdin trailer gives peek at Will Smith as the Genie “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. The film stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. The film stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine.

Families can gaze high and low for entertaining time together this weekend.

Robins Air Force Base’s two-day Thunder Over Georgia air show will have them looking to the sky, but Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department’s Movie in the Park Friday at Tattnall Square Park will get them gazing below the waves during a free showing of “Aquaman.”

“Friday’s movie and the evening at Tattnall Park is another chance for families and the community to come together for some free fun,” said Kalyn Morris, administrative assistant at Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation.

She said the department’s mission is to build a healthy community through people, parks and programs which includes hosting events such as the movie nights.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There’ll be free popcorn, snow cones and drinks while supplies last and people are welcome to bring their own snacks and picnics and have their Friday meal out on the grounds,” Morris said. “Bring lawn chairs and blankets, too, to watch the movie. Like always, there’ll be a community organization around to tell more about themselves and often they provide activities, games or crafts. The evening and some of our activities start at 7:30 p.m. while the movie itself gets going around 8:30 p.m.”

Guest organization this month is the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission. Morris said there are a few rules that go along with the movie event, such as treats are first come first served, children should be properly supervised and litter should be disposed of properly.

Dominique Lewis is the department’s recreation programmer who heads up events such as movie nights. She said being healthy as a community means more than individuals getting good nutrition and plenty of outdoor activity.

“Staying healthy as a community also means socialization for our kids and bringing different communities within our community together,” she said. “It’s crossing bridges and closing gaps between young people and college students and seniors and all sorts of other groups. We can all set up a chair or spread a blanket and enjoy a fun movie. And who doesn’t like popcorn and snow cones? It’s always about bringing people together in an enjoyable way and the movies are just one way we do that.”

Next month’s movie will be the live-action Disney version of “Aladdin” on Oct. 25 at Central City Park. Lewis said that showing will be part of the department’s Fall Festival.

Morris said the best way to stay up on happenings at the department is to visit the recreation portal linked on the department’s website or keep tabs on their Facebook page which she said is listed as Macon Bibb County Recreation.

Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.

Movie in the Park: “Aquaman”

Where: Tattnall Square Park, 1155 College St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27

Cost: Free

Information: www.maconbibb.us/recreation