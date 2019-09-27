Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Sept. 27

Oktoberfest, a celebration and a fair are all coming up in Middle Georgia Here is a list of events happening the week of Sept. 27, 2019 in Middle Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening the week of Sept. 27, 2019 in Middle Georgia.







Features a a Boozy Bake Sale from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27 with celebrity pastry chefs, beer, wine and cocktails. Sample 33 wines paired with a communal charcuterie at the Grand Wine Tasting from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28. Proceeds benefit programs of Macon Arts Alliance. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance and Hay House at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

$20 Sept. 27 and $40 Sept. 28. 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27 and 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Professors will coach Wesleyan piano majors in an open masterclass setting in Porter Auditorium. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free and open to the public. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

Shane Bridges: Merle Haggard Tribute

Singer-songwriter performs a tribute to the legendary country music star. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

$10. 9 p.m. Sept. 27.

Attendees need to bring two strings of beads on fishing line. Instructor will bring clasps. Strings of beads can be purchased at Walmart. sign up by contacting Eva @ kariba911@hotmail.com. Presented by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Arts and Crafts Collective at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1000 University Drive, Fort Valley.

Free. 3-4 p.m. Sept. 28.

A festival for the entire family, celebrating Chinese culture and language. Presented by Wesleyan College at4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Sept. 28.

Tailgate and enjoy a day of family fun where there will be music, food trucks, drinks and a kids’ area. Afterward, head to the field and watch Mercer’s football team play Campbell. Presented by Mercer University at 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon.

Free for concert series. 1 p.m. Sept. 28.

Fundraiser for Oakview golf course and clubhouse improvement. Presented by Oakview Golf and Country Club at 128 Oakview Club Drive, Macon.

Free. 9 a.m. Sept. 28.

October is almost here and we’re ready to celebrate. Presented by Just Tap’d at First St., Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. Sept. 28.

Music from local bands, dancing and more fun. Drawing is at 9 p.m. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Sept. 28.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create a 9x12 painting using ink and watercolor. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$25, includes all materials for the class (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

A gathering for people just starting to earn money making art or needing to refresh their art businesses. Learn from both experts and fellow artists, and leave the retreat with an actionable plan for your art business. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28.

A soulful revue paying homage to the legendary crooner through a celebration of his life and timeless music. Presented by Blake Vision Entertainment at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$20, $25 VIP. 4 p.m. Sept. 29.

A documentary about the internationally renowned and troubled INXS front man. Presented by Macon Film Festival at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7:15 Oct. 1.

A four-man scramble golf tournament, with prizes and a cookout after the tournament, on Tuesday, October, 1, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Healy Point Country Club. Presented by The Exchange Club of Macon at Healy Point Country Club, 293 River North Blvd., Macon.

$60 golfer or $240 team. Noon Oct. 1.

Exhibition of paintings by Benjamin Britton, artist and University of Georgia art professor. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. through Oct. 2.

Joey Stuckey, guitar, and Tom Rule, keyboard, in Pierce Chapel. Presented by Wesleyan College at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 11:15 a.m. Oct. 3.

Celebrate the achievements of local arts patrons and attend the Macon Arts Alliance awards and annual meeting. Special Recognition for Robert McDuffiie. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

Discover some amazing finds at unbelievable prices. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at 357 Oglethorpe St., Macon.

Free admission, preview Party tickets are $25 preview party for Historic Macon members, $30 for non-members. 6 p.m. Oct. 4, 8 a.m. Oct. 5 and 1 p.m. Oct. 6.

Obie Award winning playwright Robert O’Hara’s wild, raw and hysterical family saga. For audiences 16 and older. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at Russell Auditorium, 201 N Clarke St, Milledgevill.

$14, $10 seniors, Georgia College faculty and non-Georgia College students, $5 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-6.

Based on the 2018 Broadway hit musical, the show brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon

Prices vary. 8 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29, Oct. 3 and Oct. 5-6.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Oct. 12.

Open studio for those who enjoy creating works using pastels. Presented by The Village Gallery and Studio at 2368 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

$25. Noon Fridays through Oct. 26.

Features plants grown by local Master Gardeners and suited to the Middle Georgia area. Presented by Master Gardeners of Central Georgia at Macon State Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.

Free admission. 9 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26.

Convocation lecture and exhibition by Lora Rust, who has an eye for elegance, fluidity and movement. Working in porcelain, her signature technique is a process of pushing the surface of the clay. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Oct. 3-Nov. 8.

A six-week pottery class for ages 10-15. Kids will learn a range of techniques in working with clay while making fun projects. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$130 for non-members, $105 for 567 members. Includes all supplies. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays fro Oct. 5-Nov. 9.

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 18.

The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Fabian Concert Series

Opening Concert of the Fabian Concert Series

Complete series is a tour of music from six different countries, in six different concerts. Presented by The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Neva Langley Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building - Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon.

$15, free with Mercer student ID. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

Get your event included

To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.