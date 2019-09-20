Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Sept. 20

Festivals, art shows and more are happening this week in the 478 Here is a list of events happening the week of September 20, 2019 in Middle Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening the week of September 20, 2019 in Middle Georgia.







A new exhibit by artist Elizabeth McFalls. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon, GA 31201

Free. Regular gallery hours through Sept. 27.

Bring a friend and your beverage of choice and learn how to make a bowl shaped like a fig leaf. No experience necessary. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$30, includes all materials for one bowl. 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

Features plants grown by local Master Gardeners and suited to the Middle Georgia area. Presented by Master Gardeners of Central Georgia at Macon State Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.

Free admission. 9 a.m. Sept. 21.

Berry Oakley of the Allman Betts Band performs with Mike Kach and Steve Camilleri of the Dickey Betts Band. Presented by Johnny Mo Presents at Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St., Macon.

Tickets are on sale now through Mercer Ticketing online and at the Grand Opera House box office. 10:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

Bring a friend and learn to create an 11x14 painting in a fun, relaxed setting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials. 2 p.m. Sept. 21.

This banjo-wielding bard has reshaped the landscape of what is possible with the instrument. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

$10. 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21.

A day filled with music, food, beer, a human agility course, prizes, a silent auction and adoptable pets. This event will benefit the Spay/Neuter Suite, at Macon Bibb County Animal Welfare. Presented by Fur-Possible Chances at Tattnall Square Park, College and Oglethorpe streets, Macon.

Free admission. Noon Sept. 21.

Celebrate the culture of Southeastern Native Americans through dancing, storytelling, music, crafts, games, food and demonstrations. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

10 a.m. Sept. 21-22.

A unique art show featuring works by 20 Macon area artists. Presented by Local 47 at Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St., Macon.

Free admission. Noon Sept. 20-22.

Receive guidance and access to tools to work on your own bicycle, learn about how adults in need of transportation can earn a bicycle from this program, help work on bicycles for adults in need of transportation or simply build community and share a free meal with a diverse group of people. Presented by Centenary Church at Centenary Church Community Building, 1185 Ash St., Macon.

Free admission. 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

This box-office hit helped define America’s counter-culture movement. Set in the 1960s, hippie bikers trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5, snack pass includes popcorn and drink. 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

Features local cuisine, beverages, and auction. Presented by Hay House at 934 Georgia Ave., Macon.

$40. 6 p.m. Sept. 26.

Professors will coach Wesleyan piano majors in an open masterclass setting in Porter Auditorium. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free and open to the public. 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27.

Features Toast & Taste at Hay House with cocktail and food pairings and a silent auction on Sept. 26; a Boozy Bake Sale with spiked confections and signature cocktails prepared by professional pastry chefs and celebrity bakers on Sept. 27; and a Grand Wine Tasting with unlimited tastings and a giant communal charcuterie, custom crafted wine tumblers and culinary-themed art sale on Sept. 28 at Mill Hill. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance and Hay House at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

$40 Sept. 26, $20 Sept. 27, $40 Sept. 28 and Saturday $75 festival three-day pass. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27 and 1-4 p.m. Sept. 28.

A gathering for people just starting to earn money making art or needing to refresh their art businesses. Learn from both experts and fellow artists, and leave the retreat with an actionable plan for your art business. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28.

Exhibition of paintings by Benjamin Britton, artist and University of Georgia art professor. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. through Oct. 2.

Based on the 2018 Broadway hit musical, the show brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon

Prices vary. 8 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28-29, Oct. 3 and Oct. 5-6.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Oct. 12.

Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and presents an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at Museum Of Arts And Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 18.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Reservations 24 hours in advance are required. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

