Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Sept. 13

Barbara Eden (“I Dream of Jeannie”) and Barry Bostwick (“Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Spin City”) star in this play about two people recounting their friendship by reading letters from moments in their lives. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry Street, Macon.

$35-$45. 7:30 Sept. 13.

A new exhibit by artist Elizabeth McFalls. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon, GA 31201

Free. Regular gallery hours through Sept. 27.

A tennis and pickle ball tournament to benefit Macon Area Habitat for Humanity. Presented by Macon Area Habitat for Humanity at Tattnall Square Park, College and Oglethorpe streets, Macon.

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13.

The 14th annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House. Presented by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia at The Meadows Gun Club, 1064 Rumble Road, Forsyth.

$175. 8:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13, or 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14.

A congregation is rocked by lies and betryal in this J& BEntertainment production. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$10 (only 100 available, $15 advance, $20 at door. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

Art vendors and activities, wine tastings, food pairings, and more. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal and Just Tap’d at The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.

Free admission. 3 p.m. Sept. 14.

Come view the group’s annual photography exhibit and a solo water color exhibit by Scott Serafy. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Sept. 14.

Auditions for Nutcracker non-pointe roles (little girls, angels, soldiers, mice, adults, etc.) Presented by Nutcracker of Middle Georgia at Wesleyan College-Porter Auditorium, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$10 audition fee. 9 a.m. Sept. 14.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$28. includes all materials (except the drinks). 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

Music from local bands, dancing and more fun.6-7 p.m. Curtis Scott; 7:30-9 p.m. Magnum Country; drawing is at 9 p.m. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Sept. 14

An evening of social dancing, a complimentary dance lesson, Kansas City swing by Paula East and snacks. On one of the best dance floors in the area. Presented by USA Dance-Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$8 members, $10 non-members, $5 students. 7:30-10 p.m. Sept. 14.

An artist takes children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. For kids ages 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at456 First St., Macon.

$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14.

It’s the ultimate detective story. How did life begin on Earth, and could such a process exist elsewhere in the universe? Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. Sept. 14.

Acclaimed comedy play includes a manic menagerie of itinerant actors, lots of slamming doors and, of course, an errant herring. No one 5 or younger will be allowed in theater. Presented by Macon Little Theatre at 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$20, $15 seniors 60 and younger, $10 ages 22 and younger. 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

Middle Georgia’s premiere instrumental orchestra performs. Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association at Houston County High School, 920 Ga. 96, Warner Robins.

Free. 3 p.m. Sept. 15.

Concert being held in partnership with the consulate of Liechtenstein in honor the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Principality of Liechtenstein. Presented by Macon Concert Association at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$25, $15 Wesleyan faculty and staff, $10 students. 4 p.m. Sept. 15.

JAM All Stars hold the stage for a cool Sunday evening show. Musicians invited to bring their instruments and jam with the band. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Sept. 15.

Celebrate the culture of Southeastern Native Americans through dancing, storytelling, music, crafts, games, food and demonstrations. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Prices to be announced. 10 a.m. Sept. 21-22.

A unique art show featuring works by 20 Macon area artists. Presented by Local 47 at Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St., Macon.

Free admission. Noon Sept. 20-22.

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 18.

