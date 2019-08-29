Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from August 30

Events for the first football game of the season and a national holiday are coming up! Here is a list of events coming up in the week of Aug. 30 in Middle Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events coming up in the week of Aug. 30 in Middle Georgia.

An opportunity to explore photographic, hand drawn, and watercolor-based screen printing on paper to create a variety of unique artistic pieces. No experience required. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$40, includes all supplies. 2 p.m. Aug. 31.

Music from local band, dancing and more fun. Wagon House Verity Show is from 6-9 p.m. Drawing is at 9 p.m. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Aug. 31.

The workshop provides all materials required, including origami paper and jewelry metal hardware, along with a bottle of your choice of wine (red or chilled white). Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$90 for three people, $110 for four, $125 for five and $140 for six (the maximum). 6-8 p.m. Aug. 30 and 4-6 p.m. Aug. 31.

Join in the search for different species of dragonflies in the park. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Free. 9 a.m. Aug. 31

The classic play is regarded as one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved and structurally perfect comedies. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon.

$25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 military with ID, $10 youth 23 and younger. 8 p.m. Aug. 30-31, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1.

An interactive experience in the tradition of Dungeons & Dragons. The audience participates by rolling the dice and volunteer to be characters in a story that continues across multiple performances. Presented by Tattnall Square Center for the Arts at 1096 College St, Macon.

$10 or pay what you roll on a 10-sided dice at the door. 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1.

Take part in the only one-week fitness festival in the United States. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at Cherry Street, Macon.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 2-8.

Open Streets Macon - Community Information Session

Want to know about Open Streets Macon? Here’s your chance. Come with questions and ideas. Refreshments will be provided. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at Centenary Church Fellowship Hall, 1185 Ash St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Sept. 3.

Explore the streets of Macon in a healthy way on a one-hour fun, medium pace fitness walk. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at 338 Poplar St., Macon.

Free. 5:45 p.m. Sept. 4.

Release of Heidi Clinite’s Art Calendar, 1920s theme party and art exhibit Presented by Eche Salon at414 Cherry St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Sept. 6.

Shot around Macon at Central City Park and The Grand, this 1973 concert film is one long party of people boogieing to The Allman Brothers Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and Wet Willie. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St. Macon.

$5. 7 p.m. Sept. 6.

Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events on September’s First Friday. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, Macon Arts Gallery and Travis Jean at Cherry St., downtown Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

Exibit features works by local artists in a variety of mediums such as ceramic art, fiber art, pyrography, and paper mache sculpture. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 6.

Nutcracker of Middle Georgia audition for pointe roles including prince, harlequin, snow and Clara. Presented by Nutcracker of Middle Georgia at Wesleyan College - Porter Auditorium, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$10 audition fee. 10 a.m. Sept. 7.

The Heart of Georgia Barbershop and Southern Harmony Brigade Choruses will be performing some favorites and some new songs. Presented by Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus at Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston lake Road, Warner Robins.

$15, discounts available for groups (10 or more), college students, military and seniors. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7.

Come view the group’s annual photography exhibit and a solo water color exhibit by Scott Serafy. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Sept. 14.

Acclaimed comedy play includes a manic menagerie of itinerant actors, lots of slamming doors and, of course, an errant herring. No one 5 or younger will be allowed in theater. Presented by Macon Little Theatre at 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$20, $15 seniors 60 and younger, $10 ages 22 and younger. 8 p.m. Sept. 6-7 and 12-14, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15.

A new exhibit by artist Elizabeth McFalls. Opening reception with light refreshments 5-8 p.m. on First Friday, Sept. 6. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon, GA 31201

Free. Regular gallery hours through Sept. 27.

The Wesleyan Academy of Lifelong Learning offers a wide variety of courses designed to expose senior citizens to new ideas and activities in a relaxed and congenial setting. Presented by Weselyan Academy for Lifelong Learning at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$45 per course. Through Oct. 1.

Exhibition of works by Benjamin Britton, painter and University of Georgia professor of art. Artist lecture 6-7 p.m. Sept. 5. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Oct. 2.

