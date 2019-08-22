Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Aug. 23

Go to one of Middle Georgia’s events this weekend that are supporting causes Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of Aug. 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of Aug. 22, 2019.

The classic play is regarded as one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved and structurally perfect comedies. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon.

$25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 military with ID, $10 youth 23 and younger. 8 p.m. Aug. 23-24 and 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11 x 14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Aug. 23.

Macon Pops is celebrating local musical heritage by debuting its seventh season with a Southern rock concert experience. Reservations required. Presented by Macon Pops at Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena, University Center, 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.

$24, $14 students. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

A special exhibit will feature Macon Clay student work. First Friday Opening Reception with light refreshments from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours Aug. 23.

Create any handbuilding project you choose. A lump of clay will be provided large enough to make a mug, bowl or other similar project, as well as space and equipment to work. There will be an experienced clay artist there to help if you need it, but previous experience working with clay is recommended. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$15, $10 for members, includes all supplies. 6 p.m. Aug. 23.

Prize-winning play about a poor African American family in Chicago. An opportunity to escape from poverty comes in the form of a $10,000 life insurance check that the matriarch of the family receives upon her husbands death. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$20 advance, $25 at door. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

There will be more than 100 craft beers and wines to try, several races to participate in or watch and live music, headlined by Free Lance Ruckus. Proceeds benefit prostate screening education through Pints for Prostates. Presented by the Rotary Club of Downtown Macon at downtown Macon.

$40, $35 in advance. 3-7 p.m. Aug. 24.

Transform copper wire into beautiful custom jewelry using a variety of techniques. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at456 First St., Macon.

$40, includes all materials. 2 p.m. Aug. 24.

Bring your dog to earn its Bark Ranger tag. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Free. 9 a.m. Aug. 23.

The story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theater. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$20, $15 seniors and students. 3 p.m. Aug. 25.

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. through Nov. 18.

Artist Jordan A. Moore uses paint and photography to capture that which is real in a way that feels unreal to encourage viewer to shift perspective for a new way of seeing. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 23. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. Regular center hours through Aug. 31.

Join in the search for different species of dragonflies in the park. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Free. 9 a.m. Aug. 31

An interactive experience in the tradition of Dungeons & Dragons. The audience participates by rolling the dice and volunteer to be characters in a story that continues across multiple performances. Presented by Tattnall Square Center for the Arts at 1096 College St, Macon.

$10 or pay what you roll on a 10-sided dice at the door. 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1.

Take part in the only one-week fitness festival in the United States. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at Cherry Street, Macon.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 2-8.

Come view the group’s annual photography exhibit and a solo water color exhibit by Scott Serafy. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Sept. 14.

Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and shows us an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Reservations 24 hours in advance are required. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

