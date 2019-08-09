Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from August 9

This is the week for festivals in Middle Georgia Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia on the weekend of Aug. 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia on the weekend of Aug. 9, 2019.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

Pack to Camp Ocmulgee! We’re transforming Spring Street Landing along the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail will be turned into a good ol’ fashioned summer camp, so pack a picnic and bring the whole family. Presented by NewTown Macon at Spring Street Landing, Macon.

Free. 4-8 p.m. Aug. 10.

Local bands will be performing. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Aug. 10.

Learn about the forces that shape Earth’s climate, and the ways it has changed over time. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, Second Floor, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. Aug. 10.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create a 9x12 painting using ink and watercolor. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$25, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

An evening of dance, having fun and getting to know folks. Dances range from all types of dances from waltz to hip hop and everything in between. Presented by USA Dance-Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.

7:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

Ann artist will take children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. For kids ages 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10.

Come check out the scenes of summer. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Noon-6 p.m. through Aug. 10.

A young film student gets involved in a risky relationship. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

Cool down with 89 narrative, immersive and full-dome films from local and global filmmakers between screened in downtown Macon’s historic venues and the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Presented by Macon Film Festival, Macon.

$10-$150. Aug. 15-18.

The true story of the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a Durham, North Carolina, Ku Klux Klan leader. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. Aug. 14.

The public is invited to attend. Lunch is $25. Presented by Macon-Bibb Convention & Visitors Bureau at Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.

Noon Aug. 15.

A special exhibit will feature Macon Clay student work. First Friday Opening Reception with light refreshments from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Aug. 23.

You’ll be given a lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl or other similar project, as well as space and equipment to work. There will be an experienced clay artist there to help if you need it, but previous experience working with clay is recommended. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$15, includes all supplies. $10 for members. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 23.

Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and shows us an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15, 24-hour advance reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. through Nov. 18.

