Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from August 2

What is a 0.5 K? You could find out at one of these Middle Georgia events Here is a list of five events happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of August 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of five events happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of August 2, 2019.

A special exhibit will feature Macon Clay student work. First Friday Opening Reception with light refreshments from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Aug. 23.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Opening reception of “The Deep Stitch,” featuring fiber art by various artists from across the Southeast. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Aug. 2.

Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events downtown on August’s First Friday. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, Macon Arts Gallery and Travis Jean at Cherry Street, Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

Learn how to use different strokes to create perfectly-crafted letters, and finish by creating beautiful hand lettering designs. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.

$40, includes supplies. 2-4:30 p.m. Aug. 3

If you grew up in the 80s you probably remember this quintessential John Hughes movie about kids from different high school cliques forced to spend Saturday detention together in the library. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$5. 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

Grab a couple of your friends for this laid-back and fun class to make your own origami earrings. The workshop provides all materials required for this class, including origami paper, jewelry metal hardware along with a bottle of your choice of wine (red or chilled white).When registering for this class please indicate in the notes what your wine preference is. Presented by stARTup Studios at Startup Studios, 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$90 for three people, $110 for four people, $125 for five people, $140 for six people (maximum allowed). 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 30, 4-6 p.m. Aug. 3 and 31.

Come dressed in your 1980s jogging attire and be ready to run all .31 miles through the historic Ingleside neighborhood, or at least a couple hundred yards of it. Must register in advance. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

$25, includes a car decal, T-shirt, pint of beer and slice of pizza. 6 p.m. Aug. 3.

On this ranger-led tour to the Earth Lodge, you can learn about the people who lived here a 1,000 years ago and discover why they built the mounds. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Free. 10 a.m. Aug. 3.

Music from local bands. Come and enjoy the music, dancing and fun. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Aug. 3.

While immigrating to the United States, a young Russian mouse gets separated from his family in New York City and must relocate them while trying to survive in a new country. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$5. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.

Paint an abstract pattern on glass using colorful alcohol inks, then set it on fire to bake the colors onto the glass. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$35, includes all materials. 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

Come check out the scenes of summer. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free admission. noon-6 p.m. through Aug. 10.

You’ll be given a lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl or other similar project, as well as space and equipment to work. There will be an experienced clay artist there to help if you need it, but previous experience working with clay is recommended. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$15, includes all supplies. $10 for members. 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 23.

Learn the basic principles of making pottery on the wheel in this eight-week class. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$170 for members, $210 for non-members. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 5-Sept. 30.

Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and shows us an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.

Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Wine and tapas available to purchase. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 6.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15, 24-hour advance reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

Get your event included

To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.