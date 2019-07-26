Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from July 26

Drew Holcomb performs as part of the 2018 Bragg Jam at Capitol Theatre. Special to The Telegraph

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. July 26.

In this 1961 film, cool guy Chadwick Gates (Elvis Presley) returns home to Hawaii after being discharged from the U.S. Army. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$5. 7 p.m. July 26.

Visit Zuri’s habitat for fun facts and lessons about our newest addition to the Mini-Zoo. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 12:15 p.m. July 26.

The best of the Southeast through music, arts and culture, with over 60 acts playing on multiple stages. Presented by Bragg Jam at downtown Macon.

8 p.m. July 26 and 4 p.m. July 27.

Macon Music & Movies Reception

Before Bragg Jam, visit Macon Arts Gallery and celebrate the independent spirit of local artists in a music and film-themed show. Bid on custom guitars and buy authentic art. Includes free beer, while it lasts. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. July 27.

instructor Ayako Kurimoto will assist you in working with glass in its cold state. Using frit (crushed up glass) you fill a mold to add color and patterns to your design. Once satisfied with your design, the mold (and glass) will be placed into a kiln and fired. For ages 8 and older. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$45 per piece. 6-8 p.m. July 26 and 2-4 p.m. July 27.

Take part in a a fun science project. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 11 a.m. July 27.

Featuring the GQ Jazz Quartent. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. July 28.

Vinyasa Yoga Summer Session

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 29.

Breakfast event features speaker Gary Black, Georgia’s Agriculture commissioner. Learn about agricultural topics, legislative developments, public policy and agronomics. Presented by Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$10, free for chamber members. 8 a.m. July 30.

Learn a design driven approach to etching metal that can lead to some interesting jewelry. Ages 13 and older. No experience necessary. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$45, includes all material included. 6 p.m July 30.

Take part in a STEAM related activity. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 1 p.m.. July 30.

Join the Mini-Zoo staff as they present a show from the Tamarin habitat. Learn what makes these little mammals so unique. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 12:15 p.m.. July 30.

In this animated film favorite, Po might just be the laziest, clumsiest panda in the Valley of Peace, but he secretly dreams of becoming a kung fu legend. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$5. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 31.

Opening reception of “The Deep Stitch,” featuring fiber art by various artists from across the Southeast. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Aug. 2.

Learn more about animals that are featured in constellations in our night sky. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 1 p.m. July 31.

Come check out the scenes of summer. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free admission. noon-6 p.m. through Aug. 10.

Clay Studio Night

You’ll be given a lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl or other similar project, as well as space and equipment to work. There will be an experienced clay artist there to help if you need it, but previous experience working with clay is recommended. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$15, includes all supplies. $10 for members. 6-9 p.m. July 26.

Jun 28, 2019 - Aug 23, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and shows us an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.

Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Wine and tapas available to purchase. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 6.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15, 24-hour advance reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

