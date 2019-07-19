Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from July 17

The annual Auction/Raffle & Taste of Local Cuisine to benefit the Museum of Aviation Foundation will be held July 20. Telegraph file photo

Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover and is sent to the notoriously tough Shawshank Prison. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$5. 7 p.m. July 19.

Celebrate the end of Summer Reading with this family event. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Park, Washington Avenue between College and Magnolia streets, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. July 20.

At this annual fundraising event, one ticket admits two people into the event and a chance to win in all raffle-night drawings. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at 1942 Heritage Pkwy., Robins Air Force Base.

$100. 6 p.m. July 20.

Featuring craft beer tastings by Growler Spot, food, and live music by Johnny Roquemore & the Apostles of Bluegrass. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon.

$30 advance, $35 at door. 7 p.m. July 20.

Come and enjoy the music, dancing and fun. Line up: 6-7 p.m. Blue Tick DeVille; 7-9 p.m. Coyte Country; 9 p.m. drawing. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donations accepted. 6 p.m. July 20.

Learn how to make your own ceramic beer stein. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$35, includes all materials for two steins. 3 p.m. July 20.

Band performs bluegrass at its finest. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. 8:30 p.m. July 20

Enjoy a game, all you can eat food, a free Macon Bacon hat, the Kid’s Zone, the beer garden and a free post-game concert. Presented by St. Peter Claver Catholic School at Luther Williams Field, Willie Smokey Glover Drive, Macon.

$15. 5 p.m. July 20.

Movie tells the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 7:30 p.m. July 23.

Artist Sara Henton Eclectic Chick will be leading this class of small metal jewelry making. Ages 13 and older. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$45, includes all materials. 6 p.m. July 23.

Pixar classic about what scary creatures do for a living. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$5. 6:30 p.m. July 24.

Learn fun facts and take part in projects relating to outer space and our solar system. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 1 p.m. July 25.

HBO documentary investigating what happened to political activist Sandra Bland, who died while in police custody in Waller County, Texas. Presented by Delta Pi Sigma Chapter Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 6:30 p.m. July 25.

Kids will learn all the basics of working with clay while making a variety of projects. They will even get to practice using the pottery wheel. For ages 8-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$155 per week, $130 per week for members, includes all supplies. 9 a.m.-noon July 22-29.

A special exhibit features the independent spirit of various artists in a music and film themed show. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through July 26.

After a long summer vacation, brush up on math skills before heading back to school. For rising second to fourth graders.Presented by Camp Eagle at Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31220

Cost: $110 plus $20 materials fee. 1-4 p.m. July 22-26.

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 22 and 29.

Come check out the scenes of summer. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free admission. noon-6 p.m. through Aug. 10.

Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and shows us an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.

Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Wine and tapas available to purchase. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 6.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15, 24-hour advance reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

