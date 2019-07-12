Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from July 12

Movie screenings, food trucks and concerts are coming to Middle Georgia this week Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia on the weekend of July 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia on the weekend of July 12, 2019.

This small-cast play full of heart and joy bring the favorite kid-driven series to life. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. July 12.

Come hear a bubbling Americana gumbo of blues, country, roots and Texas swing. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free, 8:30 p.m. July 12.

A special exhibit features the independent spirit of various artists in a music and film themed show. Opening reception from 5-8 p.m. July 12 with light refreshments. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through July 26.

Gathering for all tastes in dancing from waltz to West Coast swing, salsa, Argentine tango and more. Presented by USA Dance- Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.

7:30 p.m. July 13.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, join expert Philip Groce to learn what we gained from that trip to the moon, and what we stand to gain by going back. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, Second Floor, 1180 Washington Ave, Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. July 13.

Muriel Jackson, head librarian of the Washington Memorial Library’s Genealogical and Historical Room will provide a tour and share helpful hints on researching in the facility. Presented by Central Georgia Genealogical Society at Washington Memorial Library-Genealogy Room, first floor, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 9:15 a.m. July 13.

This class is for two people who want to spend some quality time together learning the ancient art of glassblowing. In this class each person will get hands on instruction in making a drinking glass or a stemless wine glass. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$110 for two. 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. July 13.

A meditation on dying that feels wondrously alive. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 14.

Escaped the heat of summer with this family favorite film about a group of animals who have spent all their life in a New York zoo long to have a night on the town but end up in the jungles of Madagascar, and must adjust to living in the wild. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$5. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 17.

Learn about a variety of gardening topics through lessons taught by a certified master gardener. Call library to register. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. July 17.

Pre-K–10th grade students get a week of hands-on, STEM- and history-focused learning experiences. Register students for the grades they are entering in the fall. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy., Robins Air Force.

$135. 9 p.m. Six weekly camps through summer.

Kids ages 7-10 will create a variety of fun art projects while also being introduced to the essential principles that every artist knows. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$225 per week ($190 per week for members), includes all supplies. 9 a.m.-4-30 p.m. July 15-19.

Learn everything you need to know to create a world of slime in a rainbow of colors and incredible textures. for rising pre-K to second graders. Presented by Camp Eagle at Stratford Academy at 6010 Peake Road,, Macon.

$110 plus $25 materials fee. 9 a.m.-noon July 15-19.





These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 15, 22 and 29.

Learn more about animals that are featured in constellations in the night sky. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at Museum of Arts And Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 1 p.m. July 17, 24 and 31.

Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and shows us an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.

Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Wine and tapas available to purchase. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 6.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15, 24-hour advance reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

Get your event included

To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.