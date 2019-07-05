Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from July 5

Grand openings, kickball and paint classes are happening this weekend in Middle Georgia Here is a list of events happening of the weekend of July 5, 2019 in Middle Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of events happening of the weekend of July 5, 2019 in Middle Georgia.

Musical siblings C. Wind and FDS Sosa bring old and new hip-hop vibes to celebrate unity among Macon’s music community. Presented by Fresh Produce Records at 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. July 5.

Come hang out and enjoy the company at this inaugural event. Presented by stARTup Studios and Blazing Paddles Studio at Startup Studios, 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$40 advance, $45 at door. 8 p.m.-midnight July 5.

Learn about the people who lived here a thousand years ago and discover why they built the mounds. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Highway, Macon.

Free. 10 a.m. July 6.

Learn how to make a ceramic chia sculpture of your favorite animal. Children must be 10 or older. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$30, includes all materials for one sculpture. 2 p.m. July 6.

A nationally touring comedy concert. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$30-$45. 6 p.m. July 5.

Walk down memory lane as chorus shares some favorite songs and favorite memories. Presented by Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus at Perry Arts Center, 1121 Macon Road, Perry.

Free. 6 p.m. July 8.

Bragg Jam Board President Leila Regan-Porter and musician Justin Cutway are featured storytellers. Everyone in attendance is invited to sign up and share their stories of music in Macon through spoken word or music. Presented by Storytellers Macon and Bragg Jam at Grants Lounge 567 Poplar St., Macon.

Free. 6:30 p.m. July 9.

This small-cast play full of heart and joy bring the favorite kid-driven series to life. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. July 12.

Come hear a bubbling Americana gumbo of blues, country, roots and Texas swing. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free, 8:30 p.m. July 12.

A special exhibit features the independent spirit of various artists in a music and film themed show. Opening reception from 5-8 p.m. July 12 with light refreshments. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through July 26.

Inspire the creative author in yourself at a camp where you will write and publish your own stories. For rising kindergartners through fifth-graders. Presented by Camp Eagle at Stratford Academy,

$120 plus $40 materials fee. 1-4 p.m. July 8-12.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Noon through July 13.

Gathering for all tastes in dancing from waltz to West Coast swing, salsa, Argentine tango and more. Presented by USA Dance- Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.

7:30 p.m. July 13.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, join expert Philip Groce to learn what we gained from that trip to the moon, and what we stand to gain by going back. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, Second Floor, 1180 Washington Ave, Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. July 13.

Muriel Jackson, head librarian of the Washington Memorial Library’s Genealogical and Historical Room will provide a tour and share helpful hints on researching in the facility. Presented by Central Georgia Genealogical Society at Washington Memorial Library-Genealogy Room, first floor, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 9:15 a.m. July 13.

A meditation on dying that feels wondrously alive. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 14.

Bring the whole family to see “Incredibles 2” in the Scott Theater Auditorium. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy., Robins Air Force Base.

Free. 1:30 p.m. July 12.

Learn fun facts and take part in projects relating to outer space and our solar system. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road.

Regular museum admission. 1 p.m. July 11.

Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and shows us an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15, 24-hour advance reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

