Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from June 14

A rose hair tarantula is shown to visitors at the Museum of Arts and Sciences during a previous Bug Day. jvorhees@macon.com

A new group exhibit by Meg Hogan Campbell, Hannah March Sanders and Blake Sanders. A free opening reception with light refreshments and opportunities to meet the artists 5-8 p.m. June 7 as part of First Friday. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through June 28.

Bugs are featured through unique vendors set up throughout the museum, as well as games, crafts, treats and special shows. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission, free for museum members. 10 a.m. June 15.

Experience the music and moves that the Otis Music Camp participants and coaches have been working on for two weeks. Presented by Otis Redding Foundation at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$10 suggested donation. 7 p.m. June 15.

Art Week

A week-long celebration of the members and artists creating art at Ampersand Guild. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. through June 15.

Learn to forge copper into jewelry. In this hands-on workshop, Darlene of Freestyle Art & Design will show you how to transform copper wire into beautiful custom jewelry using a variety of techniques. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$40, includes all materials. 2 p.m. June 15.

The project will be two pillowcases and one unisex apron. Volunteer instructors sometimes provide materials and supplies, if not, students are asked to purchase or share in costs among students. Presented by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Arts and Crafts Collective at 1000 University Drive, Fort Valley.

Free. 3-5 p.m. June 15.

Andy Carter will explain the secrets to taking a good photo for beginners. Topics will include a basic overview of the art and science of a good photo, the camera and lens, light and exposure, composition and styles of photography. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$30. 1-3:30 p.m. June 15.

Legendary soul group performs at special Father’s Day event. Presented by Tubman Museum at 415 First St., Macon.

$60, $75 and $100. $250 VIP package ticket. 6 p.m. June 16.

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see historic site since the renovations were completed or you just want to hang out and chat. Take tours, ask questions, hear the ghost stories and have a little fun. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. June 17.

A celebration of music worldwide. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it’s now held on the same day in more than 800 cities in 120 countries. Presented by Community Foundation of Central Georgia at Cherry Street, Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. June 21.

Camp is all about building, design, and creating, including designing race cars with motors, soldering a robot pin, using conductive thread and tape to make many creations light up with led lights. For rising third- through eighth-graders. Presented by Camp Eagle at Stratford Academy at 6010 Peake Road., Macon.

$150 plus $30 materials fee. 1-4 p.m. June 17-21.

Camp Cavalier: Splash Camp

Whether it is learning a new chemistry lab technique, improving basketball skills, or creating an original work of art, the camp’s course offerings will provide children with a big splash of creativity. Presented by Mount de Sales Academy at 851 Orange St., Macon.

$150. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 14 and June 17-21.

A couple’s marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, they learn to compromise. The first show in a brand new “Stage 2 Series.” Presented by Theatre Macon at Tattnall Center for the Arts at Mercer University, 1096 College St., Macon.

$15. 8 p.m. June 14-15 and June 21-22, 2:30 p.m. June 16 and 23.

Discover how to get events featured in the local media. Listen and learn from an expert panel of pros from print, broadcast, radio and digital media to find out what makes a pitch or story idea compelling and newsworthy. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance and The Telegraph at Center for Collaborative Journalism, 1675 Montpelier Ave., Macon.

11 a.m. June 18.

Ceramic artist Yen-Ting Chiu will give instructions on how to make a berry bowl. A three-week class. Ages 16 and older. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$105, materials are included. 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 19, June 26 and July 3 or June 20, June 27 and July 11.





Special movie showings of “Mary Poppins Returns,” ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Cinderella” (1950), “The Jungle Book” (2016), “Incredibles 2” and “A Dog’s Way Home.” Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy, Robins Air Force Base, GA 31098

Free. June 14, 21 and 27, and July 12 and 18.

These yoga classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they will hel., GA 31217

Donation based. 6:30 p.m. July 29.

Learn about animals that are featured in constellations in the night sky. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission price. 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through July 31.

Argentine Tango

Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Wine and tapas available to purchase. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 6.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15, reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

Rock ‘n’ roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

