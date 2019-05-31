Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from May 31

Baseball, comedy and peaches fill this weekend’s events in Middle Georgia This is what is happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of May 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is what is happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of May 31, 2019.

The Kerwin Claiborne Comedy Show

Popular comedian has been touring across America. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon, GA 31208

$25, $35 VIP, includes meet and greet. 8 p.m. June 1.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials for the class (except the drinks). 7 p.m. June 1.

Take a ranger-led tour to the Earth Lodge, learn about the people who lived there a 1,000 years ago and discover why they built the mounds. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Free. 10 a.m. June 1.

Marilyn Robinson will take you deeper into the techniques of hand lettering. You’ll learn how to use different strokes to create perfectly crafted letters, and finish by creating beautiful hand lettering designs. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.

$40, includes supplies. 2-4:30 p.m. June 1.





Join Temple Beth Israel for a night to remember, featuring a concert, open bar, live auction, silent auction, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Presented by Temple Beth Israel, 892 Cherry St., Macon.

$35. 4 p.m. June 2.

Take a self-guided tour of the first three levels of Hay House. Includes special craft event for children. Presented by Hay House at 934 Georgia Ave., Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. June 2.

Michelle Gable will talk about her new book, “The Summer I Met Jack.” Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at 110 Holiday Drive N., Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. June 5.

The Creative’s Exhibit

First Friday art crawl event that features the emerging artists and community members who rarely display in formal gallery settings. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. June 7.





Learn how knitting can be a path to understanding the concepts behind computer coding before moving into the digital world. For rising sixth to ninth graders. Presented by Camp Eagle at Stratford Academy at 6010 Peake Road, Macon.

$100, plus $35 materials fee 9-11 a.m. June 3-7.

Come design and build a cardboard city. For rising kindergartners to fifth graders. Presented by Camp Eagle at Stratford Academy at 6010 Peake Road, Macon.

$130, plus $20 materials fee. 9 a.m.-noon June 3-7.

An artistic two-day display of acting and musical talent, and a celebration of Macon’s music history. Presented by Landmindz at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$8-$34. 8-10 p.m. June 7 and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. June 8.

This introductory class starts with the basics of piercing and sawing your metal, taking the first steps to creating one of a kind pieces of jewelry. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$45, includes all materials. 5-7 p.m. June 4 and 6-8 p.m. June 11.





A new group exhibit by Meg Hogan Campbell, Hannah March Sanders and Blake Sanders. Meet the artists at opening reception on First Friday at Macon Arts Gallery from 5-8 p.m. June 6 with light refreshments. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at 486 First Street, Macon, GA 31201

Free. Through June 28.

Grab a couple of your friends and make some stemless wine glasses. Wine is provided and participants are welcome to bring snacks. Minimum of three participants and maximum of six. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio LLC and stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$170 for group of three participants, $45.00 for each extra participant. 6-9 p.m. May 31-June 1, June 7-8, June 14-15, June 21-22 and June 28-29.

Pre-kindergarten-10th grade students can get six weeks of hands-on, STEM and history focused learning experiences to choose from. Preregistration is necessary for all camps. Spaces are limited. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy., Robins Air Force Base.

$135. 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday June 3-July 19.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary artists as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

