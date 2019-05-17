Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from May 17

Here’s what is happening this weekend in Middle Georgia Here is a list of five events happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of May 17. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of five events happening in Middle Georgia the weekend of May 17.

Classes are being held through of a partnership with Homegrown Yoga. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy, Robins Air Force Base.

$15. 4:15 p.m. May 17.

Celebrate Macon Bike Walk Month with Bike Walk Macon and Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert. Presented by Bike Walk Macon, 338 Poplar St., Macon.

Free. 7:45 a.m. May 17.

Local musicians are welcome to take the stage and share their works. Presented by Ampersand Guild, 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.

$5, free for performers. 7 p.m. May 17.

Staged on the front lawn of an historic Macon church. Presented by Park Memorial United Methodist CHurch, 5290 Arkwright Road, Macon.

Free admission. 9 a.m. May 18.

A musical drama tribute to Luther Vandross. Presented by Blake Vision Entertainment at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$20-$25. 3 p.m. May 18.

Join Historic Macon and its community partners in activating the space in and around the Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center in Pleasant Hill as part of its Fading Five efforts. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Bobby Jones Performing Arts Center, 1389 Jefferson St., Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. May 18.

A mix of storytelling, song, and comedy appropriate for the whole family. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church at Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.

Free. 4 p.m. May 19.

Directed by Amelia Pelton. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at Russell Auditorium-Georgia College, Department of Theatre, 201 N. Clarke St., Milledgeville.

Free. 1 p.m. May 19.

A hilarious adult take on a spelling bee with participation from the audience. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon.

$25 adult, $20 senior, $15 students and military. 8 p.m. May 17-18; 11 p.m. May 17 (Adults only showing), 2:30 p.m. May 19.

Featuring the Huntertones. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. May 19.

Visit the other side of the tracks to learn more about Macon’s Industrial District. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation and Bike Walk Macon at 7th Street Salvage, 230 Seventh St., Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. May 19.

Drop-in to a spring flower-making workshop to create a ceramics flower that will be part of a collaboratively made community project. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center , 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 20.

Join a group ride to explore and celebrate the newest section of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at MIll Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. May 23.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. May 23.

This class is for two people (any two people) who want to spend some quality time together learning the ancient art of glassblowing. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio LLC and stARTup Studios at Blazing Paddles Studio, 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.

$110. 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 18 and 25.





Join a park ranger for one of the special programs celebrating Archaeology Month. See a 1930s film about the park and walk to some of the outdoors features. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. May 18 and 25.

An exhibit by visual artist Jeffrey Whittle. Meet the artist at opening reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3 with light refreshments. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery , 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through May 30.

A pop-up exhibit by Don Dougan, Marti Forkner and Micah Goguen. Meet the artists at an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3 with light refreshments. Artist Talk will be held at noon May 16. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery , 486 First St., Macon, GA 31201

Free. Regular gallery hours through May 30.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia Artists. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. May 17. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free admission. noon-6 p.m. through June 15.

These yoga classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center , 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 6:30 p.m. Mondays through July 29.

Rock ‘n’ roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

Get your event included

To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.