Out & About
Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from May 10
Graffiti, music and food. Sounds like a good weekend
“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
A hilarious adult take on a spelling bee. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Presented by Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon.
$15-$25. 8 p.m. May 10-11 and 17-18, 7:30 p.m. May 16, 11 p.m. May 17, 2:30 p.m. May 12 and 19.
Poetry & Spoken Word
Performances of poetry and spoken word from our talented local community. Presented by Ampersand Guild, 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.
$10, free for performers. 7 p.m. May 10.
Cycle Stories
Neighborhood bike ride includes stops along the way to allow riders to get to know historic east Macon better. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival and Bike Walk Macon at MIll Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 9:45 a.m. May 11.
Wesleyan Market
Features a variety of locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art, and jewelry by local artisans. Presented by Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free admission. 9 a.m. May 11.
Kool-Aid & Canvas
An artist takes children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. For kids ages 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.
$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. May 11.
”Dialogues des Carmelites”
The Met Opera Live in HD. Presented by Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon, GA 31208
$15, $20 and $24. Noon May 11.
The First Annual Graffiti Ball 2.0
Let your imagination run wild at this unique grand opening where folks help create a community artwork. Featuring artists, music, food, and products from local vendors. Presented by Triangle Arts Macon, 206 Lower Elm St., Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. May 11.
Preservation in Practice
Stencil workshop lets you experience preservation hands on. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Beall’s Hill, 1332 Jackson St., Macon.
10 a.m.-noon. May 11.
For Painters Only
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia painters. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Noon-3 p.m. May 11.
Native American Artifact Identification Day
The public is invited to bring in their locally found Indian artifacts for identification and approximate age. Experts will be on hand to help owners understand what they have found and a brief bit of history about the culture that owned them. Presented by Ocmulgee Archaeological Society at Fort Hawkins Visitors Center, 736 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 1 p.m. May 11.
Second Sunday Concert
Featuring The Heather Gillis Band. Presented by Bragg Jam at Coleman Hill, 285 Spring St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. May 12.
“Birds of Passage”
Acclaimed film traces the familiar arc of the drug crime thriller from a different direction that’s as visually absorbing as it is hard-hitting. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 12.
HMF Meet & Greet
Includes the announcement of our Fading Five Photo Contest . Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Macon Beer Co., 345 Oglethorpe St., Macon.
Free. 5:30-7 p.m. May 14.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude and Lunch
A 30-minute midday concert of organ music on a 53-rank Schlicker pipe organ, followed by optional lunch. Presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church at 830 Poplar St., Macon.
Free, optional lunch $10. Noon May 16.
Bike and Ride Free Day with Macon Transit Authority
On National Bike to Work Day, the Macon Transit Authority is providing free bus rides to passengers who bicycle to a bus stop or to the Transfer Center in downtown Macon. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St., Macon.
May 17.
Bike to Work Day with Mayor Reichert
Celebrate Macon Bike Walk Month with Bike Walk Macon and Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert. Presented by Bike Walk Macon, 338 Poplar St., Macon.
Free. 7:45 a.m. May 17.
Spring Special
Learn how to make a suncatcher. Each participant will get a hands-on experience using our equipment and learning how these items are made. You get the choice of 2 colors to add to your piece. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio and stARTup Studios at Blazing Paddles Studio, 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.
$75 for two people. 8-9 p.m. May 16 and 6-7 p.m. May 17.
Latin Dance Workshop
Two-week class includes salsa, merengue and bachata. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
$30. 7:30-9 p.m. May 13 and 20.
Macon Flowers Project
Drop-in to a spring flower-making workshop to create a ceramics flower that will be part of a collaboratively made community project. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 20.
Looking Up Looking Out
An exhibit by visual artist Jeffrey Whittle. Meet the artist at opening reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3 with light refreshments. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. Regular gallery hours through May 30.
Dialogues
A pop-up exhibit by Don Dougan, Marti Forkner and Micah Goguen. Meet the artists at an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3 with light refreshments. Artist Talk will be held at noon May 16. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon, GA 31201
Free. Regular gallery hours through May 30.
Vinyasa Yoga Summer Session
These yoga classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 6:30 p.m. Mondays through July 29.
Rock Candy Tours Rock n’ Soul Van Tour
Rock ‘n’ roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.
Get your event included
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
Comments