Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from May 10

Graffiti, music and food. Sounds like a good weekend Here is a list of five events happening the weekend of May 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is a list of five events happening the weekend of May 9, 2019.

A hilarious adult take on a spelling bee. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Presented by Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St., Macon.

$15-$25. 8 p.m. May 10-11 and 17-18, 7:30 p.m. May 16, 11 p.m. May 17, 2:30 p.m. May 12 and 19.

Performances of poetry and spoken word from our talented local community. Presented by Ampersand Guild, 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.

$10, free for performers. 7 p.m. May 10.

Neighborhood bike ride includes stops along the way to allow riders to get to know historic east Macon better. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival and Bike Walk Macon at MIll Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 9:45 a.m. May 11.

Features a variety of locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art, and jewelry by local artisans. Presented by Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free admission. 9 a.m. May 11.

An artist takes children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. For kids ages 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.

$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. May 11.

The Met Opera Live in HD. Presented by Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon, GA 31208

$15, $20 and $24. Noon May 11.

Let your imagination run wild at this unique grand opening where folks help create a community artwork. Featuring artists, music, food, and products from local vendors. Presented by Triangle Arts Macon, 206 Lower Elm St., Macon.

Free. 4 p.m. May 11.

Stencil workshop lets you experience preservation hands on. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Beall’s Hill, 1332 Jackson St., Macon.

10 a.m.-noon. May 11.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia painters. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Noon-3 p.m. May 11.

The public is invited to bring in their locally found Indian artifacts for identification and approximate age. Experts will be on hand to help owners understand what they have found and a brief bit of history about the culture that owned them. Presented by Ocmulgee Archaeological Society at Fort Hawkins Visitors Center, 736 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. May 11.

Featuring The Heather Gillis Band. Presented by Bragg Jam at Coleman Hill, 285 Spring St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. May 12.

Acclaimed film traces the familiar arc of the drug crime thriller from a different direction that’s as visually absorbing as it is hard-hitting. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 12.

Includes the announcement of our Fading Five Photo Contest . Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Macon Beer Co., 345 Oglethorpe St., Macon.

Free. 5:30-7 p.m. May 14.

A 30-minute midday concert of organ music on a 53-rank Schlicker pipe organ, followed by optional lunch. Presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church at 830 Poplar St., Macon.

Free, optional lunch $10. Noon May 16.





On National Bike to Work Day, the Macon Transit Authority is providing free bus rides to passengers who bicycle to a bus stop or to the Transfer Center in downtown Macon. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St., Macon.

May 17.

Bike to Work Day with Mayor Reichert

Celebrate Macon Bike Walk Month with Bike Walk Macon and Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert. Presented by Bike Walk Macon, 338 Poplar St., Macon.

Free. 7:45 a.m. May 17.

Learn how to make a suncatcher. Each participant will get a hands-on experience using our equipment and learning how these items are made. You get the choice of 2 colors to add to your piece. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio and stARTup Studios at Blazing Paddles Studio, 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.

$75 for two people. 8-9 p.m. May 16 and 6-7 p.m. May 17.





Two-week class includes salsa, merengue and bachata. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

$30. 7:30-9 p.m. May 13 and 20.

Drop-in to a spring flower-making workshop to create a ceramics flower that will be part of a collaboratively made community project. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center , 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 20.

An exhibit by visual artist Jeffrey Whittle. Meet the artist at opening reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3 with light refreshments. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery , 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through May 30.

A pop-up exhibit by Don Dougan, Marti Forkner and Micah Goguen. Meet the artists at an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3 with light refreshments. Artist Talk will be held at noon May 16. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery , 486 First St., Macon, GA 31201

Free. Regular gallery hours through May 30.

These yoga classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center , 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 6:30 p.m. Mondays through July 29.

Rock ‘n’ roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

Get your event included

To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.