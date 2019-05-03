Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from May 3

Margery McDuffie Whatley will perform a piano recital May 5 at Wesleyan College. MomenTaker Photography 2017

An exhibit by visual artist Jeffrey Whittle. Meet the artist at opening reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3 with light refreshments. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery , 486 First St., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through May 30.

A pop-up exhibit by Don Dougan, Marti Forkner and Micah Goguen. Meet the artists at an opening reception from 5-8 p.m. May 3 with light refreshments. Artist Talk will be held at noon May 16. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery , 486 First St., Macon, GA 31201

Free. Regular gallery hours through May 30.

Art work from students from Middle Georgia State University, curated by Shannon Riddle. Presented by Ampersand Guild , 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. May 3.

A pop-up gallery hosted by Heidi Clinite. Shop for craft gifts and draw on a giant coloring sheet. Presented by Ember Maypop Shop at Alley Gallery, Second St. Lane, Macon.

Free admission. 6 p.m. May 3.

Opening reception for exhibit featuring paintings by students of BSmithBrushworks. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. May 3.

This month’s topic will be Journey to Mars: Why we should and shouldn’t go to the red planet. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. May 4.

Includes a tour of the Little Richard House, the historic Linwood Cemetery and a number of landmarks in Pleasant Hill. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at Little Richard House, 416 Craft St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. May 4.

Group provides high school students an opportunity to extend their performance experiences beyond the normal school day. Presented by Townsend School of Music-Mercer University at Neva Langley Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building-Mercer University , 1329 Adams St., Macon.

Free. 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Mirroring the popular TV show, dancing pairs (local celebrity and instructor) will compete in this gala dance competition to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association’s research, programs and services. Presented by Central GA Alzheimer’s Association at City Auditorium , 415 First St., Macon.

$150 per person or $1,500 table for 10. 6 p.m. May 4.

This class will be offered in two sessions. Materials will be provided. Volunteer Instructor is asking that the cost of materials be split among students in attendance. Presented by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Arts and Crafts Collective at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1000 University Drive, Fort Valley.

Free. First session 3-4 p.m. May 4. Second session to be announced.

Come find the perfect colors for your yard and help Keep Warner Robins Beautiful. Presented by Georgia Military College at Georgia Military College-Warner Robins Campus, 115 Prince St., Warner Robins.

Free admission. 9 a.m. May 4.

The 7th annual event benefiting the Georgia Industrial Children’s Home. Presented by The Georgia Industrial Children’s Hom , 4690 N. Mumford Road, Macon.

Sponsorships and tickets available online. 5 p.m. May 4.

An afternoon of supporting mothers who are making an impact in Middle Georgia. Presented by Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority. at Hutchings College and Career Academy, 1780 Anthony Road, Macon.

$22, two tickets for $40. Noon May 4.

Educational demonstration given by the Callaway Resort & Gardens Birds of Prey program. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park , 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.

Free. 10 a.m. May 4.

Concert by Mercer University Youth Choirs. Presented by Townsend School of Music-Mercer University at Neva Langley Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building-Mercer University , 1329 Adams St., Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. May 5.

Directed by Amelia Pelton and Natalie King. Presented by Georgia College Theatre and Georgia College at Russell Auditorium-Georgia College , Department of Theatre, 201 N. Clarke St., Milledgeville.

$12, $8 Georgia College faculty and staff, seniors and non-Georgia College students, $5 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. May 4 and 2 p.m. May 5.

Amble at your leisure through 11 blooming private houses and gardens in the National Register neighborhoods of North Highlands and Shirley Hills in Macon. Presented by Hay House , 934 Georgia Ave., Macon.

$35. 10 a.m. May 3-5.

Concert pianist and Steinway artist Margery McDuffie Whatley will perform her latest CD release recital. Presented by Wesleyan College , 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. May 5.

A talk on Leila Ross Wilburn, 20th century Georgia architect. Presented by Monroe County Historical Society at Conley Building, 104 East Adams St., Forsyth.

Free. 7 p.m. May 6.

Recent Oscar winner for best picture. Part of Senior Cinema series. Presented by Douglass Theatre , 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free for seniors. 2 p.m. May 8.

As a traditional part of Preservation Month, Historic Macon celebrates the community’s effort to preserve and revitalize the city. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Loft E, 473 Hawthorne St., Macon.

Free. 5-7 p.m. May 9.

Drop-in to a spring flower-making workshop to create a ceramics flower that will be part of a collaboratively made community project. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center , 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 5-6 p.m. May 6 and 13.

These yoga classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center , 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free. 6:30 p.m. Mondays through July 29.

