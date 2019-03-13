Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from March 15

Downtown Challenge Celebration
Come join Macon in celebrating the Downtown Challenge grantees. There will be fun activities, food, drinks, and music. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance, Community Foundation of Central Georgia and NewTown Macon at Cherry Street, Macon.
Free. Noon March 15.
“Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo”
Celebrate the 75-year anniversary of the popular World War IIi movie starring Spencer Tracy. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201
$5. 7 p.m. March 15.
The UNG Singers and Le Belle Voci
The University of North Georgia Department of Music presents the UNG singers and Le Belle Voci ensemble in concert as they complete their 2019 Spring Tour. Presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church at 830 Poplar St., Macon.
Free. 8 p.m. March 15.
“Mutts Gone Nuts”
Canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry Street, Macon.
$16.50. 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 16.
Corks & Canvas
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. March 16.
2FingerJester St. Patrick’s Day ShamRock-n-Roll Party
Celebrate the holiday with one of Georgia’s most iconic bands. Presented by Billy’s Clubhouse at 1580 Forest Hill Road, Macon.
10:30 p.m. March 16.
Camp Oglethorpe Talk and Book Signing
A talk and book signing with the authors of “Camp Oglethorpe: Macon’s Unknown Civil War Prisoner of War Camp, 1862-1864.” Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 2 p.m. March 16.
An Evening with Molly Stevens
Macon native and Nashville rising star Molly Stevens returns to The Garden stage. Presented by Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
$10, Reserve a table for four, six or 10 people online. 8 p.m. March 16.
“Justice On Trial: Black Lives Matter Too — The Play”
In this courtroom drama, two civil rights attorneys sue the U.S. Justice Department for reparations for descendants of slaves. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$47-$77. 7 p.m. March 15 and 16.
stARTup Studios Grand Opening
Join in celebrating the new art studio. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon/
Free. 5 p.m. March 16.
Celebrate High School Music
The finest quartets and trios from local high school literary competitions will present a fast-paced program of competition selections. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. March 17.
“Disney’s High School Musical”
Theatre Macon’s Youth Actors Company performs a show filled with great songs and dance. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon.
$18, $12 student and military. 8 p.m. March 15-16, 7:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. March 17.
Imagine Nation Tour
Multiplatinum-selling group MercyMe performs with Crowder and Micah Tyler. Presented by MercyMe at Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon.
$31-$195. 7 p.m. March 17.
Manhattan Piano Trio
Dynamic chamber ensemble of piano, cello and violin. Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Organization at First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins.
$15, free for students. 3 p.m. March 17.
NT Live’s “I’m Not Running”
Health care and politics collide in new work by renown playwright David Hare. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20, $15 seniors and students. 3 p.m. March 17.
Sidney’s Salon
A series of lectures and talks in honor of the famed poet Sidney Lanier. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Sidney Lanier Cottage, 935 High St., Macon.
$5, $3 students, free for Historic Macon members. 5:30 p.m. March 19.
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Oscar-winning film about the founding and worldwide success of famed rock ‘n’ roll band Queen. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5. 7 p.m. March 21.
“Chicago”
Popular musical about sin, corruption and all that jazz. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$45-$65. 7 p.m. March 21, 7:30 p.m. March 22.
Clay Studio Night
You’ll be given a lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl or other similar project, as well as space and equipment to work. There will be an experienced clay artist there to help if you need it, but previous experience working with clay is recommended. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$15, includes all supplies, $10 for members. 6 p.m. March 22.
Pasta on Poplar
Revel in an exquisite harvest-table dining experience down on Poplar Street. Presented by Cherry Blossom Festival at Cherry Street, Macon. Tickets will be available at cherryblossom.com.
$75, reservations required at at cherryblossom.com. 6 p.m. March 22.
“More than the Wardrobe: The Perry C. Bramlett Collection”
Showcasing an extensive private collection of C.S. Lewis books and materials procured by the late Rev. Perry C. Bramlett. Presented by Jack Tarver Library at Mercer University, 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.
Free. 5 p.m. March 21 and 10 a.m.-noon March 22.
Art Show
An exhibit in association with Georgia Academy for the Blind. Presented by Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia, 4560 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 8-9 and 11-16, noon March 10.
Tea Garden Exhibit
A compilation of original botanical-themed works for an exhibit curated by Megan McNaught. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. through March 29.
All About Macon
An exhibit of historic sites, special events, and everyday life in Macon. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Noon through April 13.
“Spirits” exhibit
Deborah Masters combines religious, personal, and social imagery to evoke the essence of the living and the dead. Suspended from the ceiling, monumental sculptural heads with garments reflect the people she has known and venerated. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission and hours.
Vinyasa Yoga Spring Session
Classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but will help you gain flexibility and strength while reducing stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Donations accepted. 6 p.m. Mondays through April 29.
Emerging National VII
Exhibit showcases rising stars in the art world from across the United States. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through May 5.
Date Nights at Blazing Paddles Studio
Come with your loved one, or best friend and make some glass. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio at 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.
$110 for two people. 6 p.m. Saturdays through July 27.
Argentine Tango
Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Wine and tapas available to purchase. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 6.
Free Birds and Night Owls Music History Walking Tour
Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.
$15, reservations required. 7:30 p.m.Fridays through Dec. 27.
Get your event included
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
