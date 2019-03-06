Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from March 8

“Glass Half Full”
To mark International Women’s Day, #BalanceforBetter hosts a podcast about what gender balance means in our world. Presented by First Baptist Church of Christ at 511 High Place, Macon.
Free. 7 p.m. March 8.
The Finesse Band 30th Anniversary Celebration
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Hosted by Royce “RollwithRoyce” Foreman. Featuring The MOBB, Harold Thomas, Ms. San, Bo Ponder, Mike Haugabrook, Sandy Buckner, Johnny Hollingshed and Finesse Band. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20 advance, $25 at door. 6 p.m. March 8.
KIDFITSTRONG Challenge
The nation’s largest mobile fitness event traveles from coast to coast to keep active and healthy. Kids of all ages get the opportunity to flex. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at Central City Park, Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon.
Free. 11 a.m. March 9.
Youth Bike Rodeo
Gring your bike and helmet and join in the fun. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at Central City Park, Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. March 9.
Peaches To The Beaches
Get started in midstate and head to the sea at Georgia’s longest yard sale Presented by Austin Theater Enrichment Arts Alliance at Festival Park, 310 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Valley.
Free admission. 8 a.m. March 8-9.
Tai Chi class
Get centered through the ancient meditative martial art. Presented by city of Macon at Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon.
Free. 11 a.m. March 9.
Undy RuWalk
A family friendly 5K run/walk where runners are encouraged to wear underwear on the outside of the run gear to bring attention to the area of the body affected by colorectal cancer. Presented by Coliseum Health System at Mathews Fitness Center at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$30-$45. 8:40 a.m. March 9.
Drawing Class with Franklin Delgado
Learn to draw realistically from a master. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
$20. 2-4 p.m. March 9.
Introduction to Screen Printing
Explore photographic, hand drawn and watercolor-based screen printing on paper and fabric. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$40, includes all supplies. 1-4 p.m. March 9.
Pre-Prom Social Dance Workshop
High school students can prepare for the big night at this social dance workshop. Includes break for refreshments. Presented by USA Dance-Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$10 advance, $15 at door. 11 a.m. March 9.
Third Annual Tribute to Middle Georgia Legends Scholarship Brunch
Community champions will be honored for the longevity and consistency of their accomplishments over a lifetime. Presented by Middle Georgia Fisk Alumni Association at Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.
$40. 11 a.m. March 9.
Library Book Sale
Get some great reads and great prices. Presented by M. E. Roden Memorial Library at 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville.
Free admission. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 8-9.
Monthy dance
Dance all your favorites styles from waltz to bachata with music supplied by our DJ Chester Gibbs. Light refreshments available. Bring those dance shoes and a partner or not. Presented by USA Dance-Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$8 members, $12 non-members, $5 students with student ID. 7:30 p.m. March 9.
Butterfly Feeder Kids’ Craft
Come and make a butterfly feeder. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 3 p.m. March 10.
Tutti Frutti International Music Festival
First-time music festival will highlight the diversity of the community through music, dance and fellowship. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at Jefferson Franklin Long Park, next to Little Richard’s House in Pleasant Hill, Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. March 10.
Macon Film Guild Presents: “Shoplifters”
Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, testing the bonds that unite them. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon..
$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Blue Eyed Bettys
With Daniel Emond on banjo, Sarah Hund on fiddle and Ben Mackel on guitar, the band delights audiences with its folky-bluegrass sound. Presented by Society Garden at Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
$5. 4 p.m. March 10.
Get The Led Out
Led Zeppelin tribute band performs the great tracks. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$27.50-$32.50. 7:30 p.m. March 14.
Shamrock ‘n’ Roll
Macon Bike Party is back, and they’re kicking off this new season by turning the streets of Macon green. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at 338 Poplar St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. March 14.
Women’s History Luncheon
L. Octavia Tripp of Auburn University will be the keynote speaker at this special luncheon Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$15 single/$150 sponsor table, tickets must be purchased in advance, seating is limited. Noon March 14.
“Ago”
In this play, the time has come for headstrong Kera to be fully initiated into the tribe of healers she’s been a part of all her life. But as the day approaches, she finds herself paralyzed by doubt. Presented by Georgia College Theatre and Georgia College at Campus Black Box Theatre, 137 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville.
$3-$6. 7:30 March 13-15.
“Disney’s High School Musical”
Theatre Macon’s Youth Actors Company performs a show filled with great songs and dance. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon.
$18, $12 student and military. 8 p.m. March 8-9 and 15-16, 7:30 p.m. March 14, 2:30 p.m. March 10 and 17.
Art Show
An exhibit in association with Georgia Academy for the Blind. Presented by Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia, 4560 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. March 8-9 and 11-16, noon March 10.
Tea Garden Exhibit
A compilation of original botanical-themed works for an exhibit curated by Megan McNaught. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. through March 29.
Young Adult Enneagram Study and Lunch
Lenten study of the Enneagram personality typology comes with a free lunch from Z Beans Coffee. Presented by Centenary Church at Z Beans Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave
Free. 12:15 p.m. Sundays through April 7.
Intermediate Wheel
In this 8-week wheel throwing class, learn a wide array of techniques and tips to create more intricate pottery on the wheel. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$175 members, $210 non-members. 6:30 p.m. Mondays through April 29.
Emerging National VII
Exhibit showcases rising stars in the art world from across the United States. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through May 5.
Get your event included
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
Comments