Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Feb. 22

Late Night Jazz with Brad Goode Quartet
Famed trumpet player Brad Goode returns to Macon for a show at The Creek Stage at The Rookery, with proceeds benefiting student music scholarships at the Jazz Association of Macon, thanks to a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at The Creek Stage at The Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.
$15. 10 p.m. Feb. 22.
“The Green Book”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
An African-American pianist and white driver on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation. Part of the Black History Film Series. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5 Snack Pass includes popcorn and drink. 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
Civil Rights Movement talk
A Black History Month park ranger talk about the history of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 2 p.m. Feb. 23
“How to DIE Young in Middle-Georgia”
A short film about the conflict that sparks between two young men in the community, that ends in violence but reaches back to redemption. Presented by Pop of Genius Films at Central Church of Christ, 751 Key St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Feb 23.
Kool-Aid & Canvas
An artist takes children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. The students learn a variety of painting techniques to inspire them in their own creative endeavors. For kids age 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23.
Black History Our History
Featuring a tribute to Aretha Franklin. Presented by Kali Dance Studio for the Arts at Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$15. 6 p.m. Feb. 23.
Fairy Tale Ball
A family friendly event that includes character appearances, superheroes, activities/crafts, games and prizes, music and food. VIP tickets include early entry. Have more personal time with favorite character, early access to games, food and entry into Disney ticket raffle. Presented by Rooms from the Heart at The Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St., Macon.
$45, $75 VIP ticket. 5 p.m., 4 p.m. for VIP Feb. 23.
123rd annual STUNT!
A student-produced musical revue and competition for the coveted STUNT cup. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$7, $5 students. 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
Miss Beauty of the South 2019 Pageant
Honoring Beauty of the South 2018 Ravion Starr Alexandria St. James. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20 advance, $25 at door. 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
Brass-Hoppers Trio
Trio of women playing trumpet, trombone and piano. Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Organization at First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins.
$15, free for students. 3 p.m. Feb. 24.
Mercer University’s 15th annual Building the Beloved Community Symposium
Keynote speaker is Claudia May, associate professor and program director of Reconciliation Studies Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota. Presented by Mercer University at 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.
Free, reservations required for meals. Call or email Trish Dunaway at 478-475-9506, trishdunaway3@gmail.com. 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26-27.
Citywide Unity Worship Service
Beloved Community Unity Service with sermon by Claudia May associate professor and program director of Reconciliation Studies Bethel University, St. Paul, Minnesota. Presented by Mercer University at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon.
Free. 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
Ladies Night Pure Barre Class
Pop-up class followed by appetizers and drinks. Presented by Healy Point Country Club at 293 River North Blvd., Macon.
Free, registration recommended. 6 p.m. Feb. 28.
Bicycle Co-Op Meet Up
Join Re-Cycle Macon for the February bicycle co-op meet up. Presented by Bike Walk Macon at Centenary Church Community Building, 1185 Ash St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Feb. 28.
Common Thread exhibit
Panel discussion with artists moderated by Jeffrey Bruce, director of Exhibitions and Collections at the Tubman Museum. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 1 p.m. through March 1.
“Crowns”
A musical about six African-American women told through the hats they wear to church. Presented by Georgia College Theatre and Georgia College at Russell Auditorium-Georgia College, 201 N. Clarke St, Milledgeville.
$16, $12 senior citizens, Georgia College faculty and staff, non-Georgia College students, $7 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-28, March 1-2, 2 p.m. March 3.
Urban Contemporary Ballroom Dancing
A 6-week introductory class taught by Diane and Rudy Mendes. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon, GA 31217
$10 per class per person. No partner necessary. 7 p.m. Mondays through March 4.
Winter Arts Festival
The largest exhibit of art association’s season. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Noon-6 p.m.through March 9.
Inner Immensity exhibition
Originally from Honduras, artist Franklin Delgado, who currently resides in Augusta, will be exhibiting his realistic drawings. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. Email mhcac@maconarts.org to schedule appointment through March 9.
Clay Studio Night
You’ll be given a lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl, or other similar project, as well as space and equipment to work. There will be an experienced clay artist there to help if you need it, but previous experience working with clay is recommended. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$15, includes all supplies, $10 for members. 6 p.m. Feb. 22.
Beginner Handbuilding Workshop
This 6-week hands-on pottery class is perfect for beginners or intermediates. Ages 18 and older. Presented by Yen-Ting Chiu Ceramics at Startup Studios, 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.
$210 per session, includes instruction, equipment, materials, and firing. 4 p.m. Feb. 22-May 29.
Young Adult Enneagram Study and Lunch
Lenten study of the Enneagram personality typology comes with a free lunch from Z Beans Coffee. Presented by Centenary Church at Z Beans Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave
Free. 12:15 p.m. Feb. 24-April 7.
“Spirits” exhibit
Deborah Masters combines religious, personal and social imagery to evoke the essence of the living and the dead. Suspended from the ceiling, monumental sculptural heads with garments reflect the people she has known. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through April 14.
Vinyasa Yoga Spring Session
Classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but will help you gain flexibility and strength while reducing stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Donations accepted. 6 p.m. Mondays through April 29.
Emerging National VII
Exhibit showcases rising stars in the art world from across the United States. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through May 5.
Date Nights at Blazing Paddles Studio
Come with your loved one or best friend and make some glass. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio at 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.
$110 a couple. 6 p.m. Saturdays through July 27.
Get your event included
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
Comments