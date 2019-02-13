Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Feb. 15

Southern Fried Chicks Cage-Free Comedy Tour
Join the Chicks for a night of free-range comedy starring Etta May and special guests like Sonya White, Mia Jackson and Style Network’s Trish Suhr. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$25. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
“Blackkklansman” film
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
A black policeman goes undercover to join the Ku Klux Klan in this Spike Lee film nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5 Snack Pass includes popcorn and drink. 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
Winter Arts Festival
The largest exhibit of art association’s season. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 15-March 9.
Inner Immensity exhibition
Originally from Honduras, artist Franklin Delgado, who currently resides in Augusta, will be exhibiting his realistic drawings. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16-March 9.
Jim Crow Laws talk
A Black History Month park ranger talk about life how Jim Crow laws enforced racial segregation in the South at the state and local levels until 1965. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 16.
Office Furniture Sale
Historic Macon Foundation is hosting a Flea Market Sale exclusively for office furniture. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Shurling Drive Flea Market Warehouse, 662 Shurling Drive, Macon.
Free. 9 p.m. Feb. 16.
Community Drawing Workshop
“Collage of Ocmulgee National Monument” is a hands-on workshop lead by Franklin Delgado. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 3 p.m. Feb. 16.
2FingerJester LIve @ The Hummingbird
The band that has been a fixture on the Middle Georgia music scene for 18 years performing over 700 shows returns to downtown Macon. Presented by The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom at 430 Cherry St., Macon.
10:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
“Sing Brother! Sing Sister!”
A recital of negro spirituals, directed by Ms. Levita Carter, that recognize the enriching and collective heritage of culture. Followed by a reception. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
Free. 3 p.m. Feb. 17.
Tribute to Black History Concert
Legendary spirituals and gospel recording artist Timothy Flemming Sr. will perform at historic Willingham Hall. Presented by Visionary Communications at Mercer University, 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. Feb. 17.
Central Georgia SolidWorks User Group February Meeting
A fun, causal meeting to learn about 3D design and technology featuring industry experts to kick off the “re-start” of bi-monthly meetings of the Central Georgia SolidWorks User Group. Presented by Central Georgia SolidWorks User Group at The Advanced Technology and Training Center, 207 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins.
Free. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Healthy Church Summit
A join community effort by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival in partnership with the Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative, 1st Choice Emergency and Safety Training, Go4Life and America Heart Association. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at Macon Bibb Government Center, 700 Poplar St., Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. Feb. 21.
HBCU Arts Series: Joseph Adkins Players
Fort Valley State University’s Joseph Adkins Players present plays written by black playwrights that challenge negative portrayals as well as contribute to a canon of black and American theater. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$10, $5 students. 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
Drawn to Macon 2
A compilation of submitted original works guest curated by Frances de La Rosa. Meet featured artists Craig Coleman, Craig Hawkins, Kalina Winska, Luke Buffenmeyer, Laurel Robinson and William Avenel. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. through Feb. 22.
Common Thread exhibit
Panel discussion with artists moderated by Jeffrey Bruce, director of Exhibitions and Collections at the Tubman Museum. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 1 p.m. through March 1.
Urban Contemporary Ballroom Dancing
A 6-week introductory class taught by Diane and Rudy Mendes. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon, GA 31217
$10 per class per person. No partner necessary. 7 p.m. Mondays through March 4.
“Spirits” exhibit
Deborah Masters combines religious, personal and social imagery to evoke the essence of the living and the dead. Suspended from the ceiling, monumental sculptural heads with garments reflect the people she has known. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through April 14.
Vinyasa Yoga Spring Session
Classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but will help you gain flexibility and strength while reducing stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Donations accepted. 6 p.m. Mondays through April 29.
Emerging National VII
Exhibit showcases rising stars in the art world from across the United States. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through May 5.
Yoga Classes
Homegrown Yoga and the Museum of Aviation Foundation are partnering on monthly yoga classes. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy., Robins Air Force Base.
$10, $15 for two people. 4:15 p.m. through May 17.
Get your event included
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
Comments