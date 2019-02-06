Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Feb. 8

Poetry & Spoken Word
Performances by members of our talented local community. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.
$10, 45 for performers. 7 p.m. Feb. 8.
Father and Daughter Sock Hop
Put on your saddle shoes and poodle skirt, and dance and laugh while you make lasting memories. Reservations are required. Presented by Museum of Arts & Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Members $30 father and first daughter. Non-members $40 father and first daughter. $5 each additional daughter. 7 p.m. Feb. 8l
“If Beale Street Could Talk” film
A family’s in Harlem shares the joy of love and the struggle to prove a young man innocent of a crime. Part of Black History Month Film Series. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5 Snack Pass includes popcorn and drink. 7 p.m. Feb. 8.
Wesleyan Market
Features a variety of locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan art galleries are open in Porter Fine Arts Building 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free admission. 9 a.m. Feb. 9.
Civil War Reconstruction talk
A Black History Month park ranger talk about life after the Civil War from 1865 to 1877. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 2-3 p.m.
Flannels & Frost: The Wintervention
Wear your best flannel, roast s’mores atop a fire, kick back in a hammock and chill out to tunes by DJ B3. And you can shop for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift at the Winter Market, featuring local vendors. Presented by NewTown Macon at Spring Street Landing, Macon.
Free admission. 3 p.m. Feb. 9.
Midnight on the Nile Sip & Paint Party
Join in a celebration of love and art with this paint party. Admission price includes paint session, supplies, wine and refreshments. Presented by Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority Alpha Rho Chapter at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 240 N. Macon St., Macon.
$25 a person, $40 a couple. 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Valentine’s Dance
Event includes line dances, mixers, Latin, traditional waltz, rumba, samba and more. Presented by USA Dance-Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$12 non-members, $8 members, $5 students with ID. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Teodora and Levi Mitze-Circiumaru concert
Join us for a classical organ and violin concert featuring husband and wife duo. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.
Free. 4 p.m. Feb. 10.
Macon Film Guild Presents: “At Eternity’s Gate”
A look at the life of painter Vincent van Gogh during the time he lived in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France. Presented by Macon Film Guild at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Valentines Bash with A2Z Band
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your sweetie while dancing your heart out. Presented by The Library Ballroom at 652 Mulberry St., Macon.
Tickets $20, $30 for two, $175 tables of 10. 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
Valentine Tea Party
Enjoy a unique tea experience in a historic home. Call 478-394-0883 for reservations. Presented by Federated Garden Clubs of Macon at 730 College St., Macon.
$18, $10 for children 5-12. 2 p.m. Feb. 10.
Roses and Rosé Flower Making Workshop
Sip rosé and make a clay flower with someone special in a community workshop. Join hundreds of Maconites who have already created custom blooms for the collaborative art project led by Jeni and Forrest Gard. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
“Finding Neverland”
The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart,” says Time. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$45-$65. 7 p.m. Feb. 13.
“Imitation of Life”
In this film, a white single mother who dreams of being on Broadway has a chance encounter with Annie Johnson, a black widow. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
Free for seniors. 2 p.m. Feb. 13.
2019 State of the Community address
Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert will address the community on the current state of affairs during the annual luncheon presented. Presented by Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce at the Edgar H. Wilson Convention Centre, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon.
$30-$50. 11 a.m. Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Day Organ Interlude and Lunch
A 30-minute midday concert of organ music on a 53-rank Schlicker pipe organ, followed by optional lunch catered by Honey Baked Ham. Presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church at 830 Poplar St. Macon.
Free, $10 optional lunch. Noon Feb. 14.
Corks & Canvas
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Feb. 14.
Chenny Gan and Michael McGhee Recital
Piano and organ faculty recital. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Valentine’s Ball 2019: For the Love of Soul
Formal attire and live entertainment with Radiance Las Vegas Ladies of Motown Tribute Group and Macon’s own DJ Bryan. Presented by Traditional Elegance at 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.
$80, on Eventbrite.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 16.
Valentine’s Day Special
Come in with your loved one or a best friend and make some glass together. Pre-registration and payments are required. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio at 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.
$85 a couple. 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 14-16.
Drawn to Macon 2
A compilation of submitted original works guest curated by Frances de La Rosa. Meet featured artists Craig Coleman, Craig Hawkins, Kalina Winska, Luke Buffenmeyer, Laurel Robinson and William Avenel. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. through Feb. 22.
Urban Contemporary Ballroom Dancing
A 6-week introductory class taught by Diane and Rudy Mendes. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon, GA 31217
$10 per class per person. No partner necessary. 7 p.m. Mondays through March 4.
Vinyasa Yoga Spring Session
Classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but will help you gain flexibility and strength while reducing stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Donations accepted. 6 p.m. Mondays through April 29.
