Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Feb. 1

Visual Arts Senior Exhibition
Students from Central Fine Arts & International Baccalaureate Magnet High School will present their artwork. Light refreshments will be served at opening reception Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1-12.
Drawn to Macon 2 First Friday Reception
Features a compilation of submitted original works guest curated by Frances de La Rosa. Meet featured artists Craig Coleman, Craig Hawkins, Kalina Winska, Luke Buffenmeyer, Laurel Robinson and William. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Pink Poodle Parade
Join The 567 Center for this First Friday art opening reception of the Pink Poodle Parade. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Feb. 1.
First Friday Art Crawl
Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events on February’s First Friday in downtown Macon. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal and Ampersand Guild and Travis Jean and Macon Arts Alliance at Cherry Street, Macon.
Free. 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Wear Red Day
Employees are turning Goodwill red for a day, and invite you to join them. Wear red to any Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA Retail Store and receive the employee discount. Presented by Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and CSRA at Goodwill Retail Store, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.
Feb. 1 during store hours.
Fourth Anniversary at Gallery West
A special First Friday concert and anniversary party. Music by Heather Kemp, New Absurdist Movement Psychedelic Folk Art by John Mollica, Paintings by Lynn Tate. Free food, wine, beer and soft drinks. Presented by Gallery West at 447 Third Street, Macon.
Free. 7 p.m. Feb. 1.
Earth Lodge Tour
Ranger-led tour to the Earth Lodge with its 1,000-year old-floor. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. Feb. 2.
African American History through the Civil War Era
Learn about African-American life in America up until the Civil War. Presented by Ocmulgee National Monument at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 2 p.m. Feb. 2.
Jimmy L. Mills Jr. Heritage Festival
A choral celebration of African-American composers, featuring Central, Rutland, Southwest and Peach County high schools. Guest Director is Brittney Boykin of Spelman College. Presented by Douglass Theatre at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Feb. 2.
3D Exhibit
Show includes sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glass work, metal, wood, ceramics, etc. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Noon and 6 p.m. through Feb. 9.
“Sense and Sensibility”
A modern adaptation of the Jane Austen classic written by Kate Hamill. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon.
$25. $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to age 22 and military. 8 p.m. Feb. 1-2; 2:30 a.m. Feb. 3.
The Met Opera Presents ... “Carmen”
Clementine Margaine is opera’s ultimate seductress, opposite Roberto Alagna. Louis Langree conducts Richard Eyre’s lively production, a favorite in the Met’s repertoire. Informational chat at 1:30 p.m. by Mary Keating of Georgia Military College. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$24, $20, $15. 2 p.m. Feb. 3.
First Sunday Brunch
Big Mike and the Booty Papas will be the featured artist. Presented by Edgar’s Bistro at 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.
$18 adults, $9 children ages 6-12, free children younger than 6. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 3.
Senior Piano Recital
Valentina Qishan Huang performs. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 7 p.m. Feb. 5.
Yoga class
Registration is recommended. Call 478-743-1495 ext. 4 to register or with any questions. Presented by Healy Point Country Club at 293 River North Blvd. Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Feb. 6.
Youth of the Year and Hall of Fame Induction
An evening of celebrating Boys & Girls Clubs youth, community stewards and alumni. The Youth of the Year winner will be announced and the Hall of Fame hold it’s induction ceremony. Presented by Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia at Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Macon.
$50, includes dinner. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
“Boom For Real” film
Exploring the pre-fame years of the celebrated American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and how New York City, its people and it’s tectonically shifting arts culture of the late 1970s and 80s shaped his vision. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
$5, free with student ID. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Urban Contemporary Ballroom Dancing
A 6-week introductory class taught by Diane and Rudy Mendes. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon, GA 31217
$10 per class per person. No partner necessary. 7 p.m. through March 4.
Beginning Handbuilding
Learn how to get started working with clay. In this 8-week class, you’ll work on a wide range of styles and techniques. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$175 members, $210 non-members. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5-March 25.
“Spirits” exhibit
Deborah Masters combines religious, personal and social imagery to evoke the essence of the living and the dead. Suspended from the ceiling, monumental sculptural heads with garments reflect the people she has known and venerated. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. through April 14.
Vinyasa Yoga Spring Session
Classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but will help you gain flexibility and strength while reducing stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Donations accepted. 6 p.m. Mondays through April 29.
Master Gardener Training
The Georgia Master Gardener Program offers many opportunities to make new friends and enhance your horticultural expertise, while becoming involved in fulfilling community service activities. This is a 13-week training class to prepare you to be a master gardener. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Extension at 145 First St., Macon.
9 a.m. Feb. 7-May 02.
Hand-built Ceramic
After school pottery classes for ages 5 and oldertive. Presented by Yen-Ting Chiu Ceramics and The Creative Alternative at 262 Riley Ave., Macon, GA 31204
$25 per hour with all supplies included. 4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 29.
Date Nights @ Blazing Paddles Studio
Come with your loved one, or best friend and make some glass. Presented by Blazing Paddles Studio at 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.
Two person date night $110 (class lasts about an hour). 6 p.m. Feb. 2-July 27.
Argentine Tango in Macon
A small but dedicated group of people who meet to dance once a week at Marco Ristorante Italiano, 4581 Forsyth Road, Macon. This is a private restaurant where you can purchase tapas and wine.
Free, you can purchase tapas and wine. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 4.
Rock Candy Tours Rock ‘n’ Soul Van Tour
Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Tickets can be purchased at rockcandytours.com. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25. 10 a.m. daily.
