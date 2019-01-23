Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Jan. 25

Sky Over Macon
Explore space, the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia in the Mark Smith Planetarium. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
“Sense and Sensibility”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A modern adaptation of the Jane Austen classic written by Kate Hamill. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon.
$25. $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 students up to age 22 and military. 8 p.m. Jan. 25-26 and Feb. 1-2; 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31; 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.
3D Exhibit
Show includes sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, wood, ceramics, etc. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Noon and 6 p.m. through Feb. 9.
Dispatches from the Garden exhibit
An exhibit of works by artist Andrew Catanese. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 9 a.m. Jan. 25.
“The 24 Hour Plays”
A performance of plays that are written, rehearsed and performed within a 24 hour period. Presented by Georgia College Theatre and Georgia College at Max Noah Recital Hall - Georgia College Department of Music and Theatre, Milledgeville.
$6, $5 for Georgia College faculty and staff and non-Georgia College students, $3 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
A Night with Maggie Renfroe
Singer/songwriter Maggie Renfroe will be in concert at to benefit the Fuller Center for Housing of Macon and help renovate derelict houses. Presented by The Library Ballroom and Macon Fuller Center for Housing at The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St, Macon.
$20 advance, $25 day of show. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
January Mug Making Workshop
Create a beautiful mug in a laid back environment. Ages. 10 and older. All materials are included. The workshop last hour to 90 minutes. Presented by Yen-Ting Chiu Ceramics at stARTup Studios, 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.
$35 per person/per mug. 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 26.
Corks & Canvas
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. $28 includes all materials for the class. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
Kool-Aid & Canvas
Learn to create a painting guided by an artist. For kids age 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26.
Coffee & Canvas
Learn to create a painting guided by an artist. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials. 2 p.m. Jan. 26.
“Black Butterfly”
The movie will be coupled with a discussion of violence against women. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$10. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Dueling Harps and Flutes!
The Middle Georgia Harp Ensemble and the Middle Georgia Flute Choir perform on stage together. Presented by Middle Georgia Flute Choir and Middle Georgia Harp Ensemble at Fickling Hall, Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon.
Free. 2 p.m. Jan. 27.
Garden Bros. Circus
Features breathtaking special effects, concert style sound and lighting and three rings bursting with excitement alnd laughter. Presented by Garden Bro.s Circus at Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive, Macon.
$20, $10 kids, $36 VIP adult seating, $20 VIP kids seating. Noon Jan. 27.
Urban Contemporary Ballroom Dancing
A 6-week introductory class taught by Diane and Rudy Mendes. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon, GA 31217
$10 per class per person. No partner necessary. 7 p.m. Jan. 28-March 4.
“The Bicycle Thief”
One of the most critically acclaimed films of all time. In post-war Italy, a working-class man’s bicycle is stolen. He and his son set out to find it. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5, free with student ID. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
The Met Opera Presents ... “Carmen”
Clementine Margaine is opera’s ultimate seductress, opposite Roberto Alagna. Louis Langree conducts Richard Eyre’s lively production, a favorite in the Met’s repertoire. Informational chat at 1:30 p.m. by Mary Keating of Georgia Military College. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$24, $20, $15. 2 p.m. Feb. 3.
“Spirits” exhibit
Deborah Masters combines religious, personal and social imagery to evoke the essence of the living and the dead. Suspended from the ceiling, monumental sculptural heads with garments reflect the people she has known and venerated. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. through April 14.
Free Birds and Night Owls Music History Walking Tour
Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.
$15, 24-hour reservations are required. 7:30 p.m. daily.
Rock Candy Tours Rock ‘n’ Soul Van Tour
Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Tickets can be purchased at rockcandytours.com. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25. 10 a.m. daily.
Get your event included
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
Comments