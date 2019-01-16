Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Jan. 18

Dispatches from the Garden exhibit
An exhibit of works by artist Andrew Catanese. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. through Jan. 25.
Ameliorate reception
An exhibit by artist Jeremy McCary opens with a reception and artist talk. Light refreshments will be served. Exhibit is available for viewing by appointment through Jan. 25 by calling curator Megan McNaught at 478-743-6940. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. 2-5 p.m. Jan. 19.
3D Exhibit
Show includes sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, wood, ceramics, etc. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Noon and 6 p.m. through Feb. 9.
Spirits exhibit
Deborah Masters combines religious, personal, and social imagery to evoke the essence of the living and the dead. Suspended from the ceiling, monumental sculptural heads with garments reflect the people she has known and venerated. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 10 a.m. through April 14.
Open Mic Night
Local musicians are invited to take the stage to share their works. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry St., Lower Level, Macon.
$5, free for performers. 7 p.m. Jan. 18.
Saturday Kids: Pirate School!
Pirate School! is a madcap, swashbuckling solo variety show created and performed by comedian David Engel who, as the bumbling pirate professor Billy Bones, teaches youngsters four and up the finer points of light-hearted mischief. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$10-$12.50. 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K and Hand Cycle Races
The 23rd annual Museum of Aviation Foundation Marathon, Half Marathon, 5K Run/Walk and Hand Cycle Race. Registration is online at runsignup.com. Presented by Museum of Aviation Foundation at Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Pkwy., Robins Air Force Base.
8 a.m. Jan. 19.
Walkanda 2019
A 5K run in celebration of diversity, fitness and love. This run will be the first in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood with a new challenging route. Presented by Georgia Wellness and Fitness Festival at Jefferson Franklin Long Park, Pleasant Hill near Little Richard’s House, Macon.
Free. Noon Jan. 19.
“Think It’s a Joke” Comedy Tour
Headliner is Sweet Baby Kita, seen on Kevin Hart’s “Heart of Atlanta” and a winner on “Showtime at the Apollo” on Comedy Central. Presented by Douglass Theatre at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20. 7 p.m. Jan. 19.
Shop In The Name Of Love
A Valentine’s Day shopping event by Clare J. Bath & Body and CreaShuns. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
Free admission. Noon Jan. 19.
Fisk Jubilee Singers
As part of the HBCU Arts Series, the Douglass Theatre presents the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers in concert. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$20 in advance, $25 at door. 5 p.m. Jan. 20.
Pianist Dominic Cheli
A performance by the 2017 first prize-winner in the Concert Artists Guild’s Victor Elmaleh Competition and winner of the 2017 Music Academy of the West Concerto Competition. Presented by Macon Concert Association at Wesleyan College - Burden Parlor, Olive Swann Porter Building, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$25 adults, $10 students. 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
Anxiety
Solo Performance by Bill Doan. Presented by Georgia College Theatre and Georgia College at Campus Black Box Theatre, 137 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville.
Free. 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
“Tea with the Dames” documentary
What happens when four legends of British stage and screen get together? This is a remarkable opportunity to spend time with Dame Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Eileen Atkins, and Joan Plowright – up close and unfiltered. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
Clay Studio Night
You’ll get a lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl, or other similar project, as well as space and equipment to work. There will be an experienced clay artist there to help if you need it, but previous experience working with clay is recommended. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$15, includes all supplies ($10 for members). 6 p.m. Jan. 24
“Kedi”
Film profiles an ancient city and its unique people, seen through the eyes of the most mysterious and beloved animals humans have ever known, the cat. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5, free with student ID. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
Sky Over Macon
Explore space, the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia in the Mark Smith Planetarium. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free with regular museum admission. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
“The 24 Hour Plays”
A performance of plays that are written, rehearsed and performed within a 24 hour period. Presented by Georgia College Theatre and Georgia College at Max Noah Recital Hall - Georgia College Department of Music and Theatre, Milledgeville.
$6, $5 for Georgia College faculty and staff and non-Georgia College students, $3 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
A Night with Maggie Renfroe
Singer/songwriter Maggie Renfroe will be in concert at to benefit the Fuller Center for Housing of Macon and help renovate derelict houses. Presented by The Library Ballroom and Macon Fuller Center for Housing at The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St, Macon.
$20 advance, $25 day of show. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.
January Mug Making Workshop
Create a beautiful mug in a laid back environment. Ages. 10 and older. All materials are included. The workshop last hour to 90 minutes. Presented by Yen-Ting Chiu Ceramics at stARTup Studios, 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.
$35 per person/per mug. 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 26.
“Black Butterfly”
The movie will be coupled with a discussion of violence against women. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$10. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27.
Dueling Harps and Flutes!
The Middle Georgia Harp Ensemble and the Middle Georgia Flute Choir perform on stage together. Presented by Middle Georgia Flute Choir and Middle Georgia Harp Ensemble at Fickling Hall, Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon.
Free. 2 p.m. Jan. 27.
Free Birds and Night Owls Music History Walking Tour
Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.
$15, 24-hour reservations are required. 7:30 p.m. daily.
Rock Candy Tours Rock ‘n’ Soul Van Tour
Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Tickets can be purchased at rockcandytours.com. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25. 10 a.m. daily.
