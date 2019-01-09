Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Jan. 11

Corks & Canvas
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 17.
HBCU Arts Series Mixer
For all Historically black colleges and universities alumni, students, families, friends and supporters. There will be music, food and most importantly HBC Unity. Don’t forget to show your HBCU pride. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$10. 6 p.m. Jan. 11.
Poetry & Spoken Word
Come every second Friday to experience works from local vocal artists. Presented by Ampersand Guild at 382 Cherry Street, Lower Level, Macon.
$10, $5 for performers. 7 p.m. Jan. 11.
Wesleyan Market
Featuring a variety of locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art, and jewelry by local artisans. Presented by Wesleyan College at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free admission. 9 a.m. Jan. 12.
Introduction to Digital Photography
In this 2.5-hour workshop, Andy Carter will explain the secrets to taking a good photo for beginners. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$30. 1 p.m. Jan. 12.
Kool-Aid & Canvas
An artist takes children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. The students learn a variety of painting techniques to inspire them in their own creative endeavors. For ages 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$20 includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12.
Drink & Ink
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create a 9x12 painting using ink and watercolor. No painting experience required. Artist Heather Mclaurin will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$25, includes all materials for the class (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
New Year’s Dance
An evening of dancing and fun to celebrate the new year. DJ Chester Gibbs brings as a mix of music to dance to, and there will be light refreshments and raffles. Presented by USA Dance-Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$8 for USA Dance members, $12 for non-members, $5 for students with ID. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
“The Guilty”
When police officer Asger Holm (Jakob Cedergren) is demoted to desk work, he expects a sleepy beat as an emergency dispatcher. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13.
Edgar’s Bistro’s Sunday Brunch
Featuring guest artist Big Mike and the Booty Papas. To make your reservations, call 478-471-4250. Presented by Edgar’s Bistro at Edgar’s Bistro, 5171 Eisenhower Pwy., Macon.
$18 for adults, $9 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 6 and younger. 11 a.m. Jan. 13.
Ocmulgee Audubon Society Meeting
The organization’s January meeting. Presented by Ocmulgee Audubon Society at Museum of Arts & Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 7:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
“Evita”
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s hit musical based on the life of Argentina’s Evita Peron. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$45-$65. 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
32nd annual Festival of Trees
An annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees, decorated by regional designers and artists. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. through Jan. 15.
Ray Charles on My Mind
The music and the story of Georgia’s own genius jumps to vivid life on stage. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$35. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude and Lunch
A 30-minute midday concert of organ music on a 53-rank Schlicker pipe organ, followed by optional lunch. Presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon.
Free, optional lunch $10. Noon Jan. 17.
January Mug Making Workshop
Create a beautiful mug in a laid back environment. Ages. 10 and older. All materials are included. The workshop last hour to 90 minutes. Presented by Yen-Ting Chiu Ceramics at stARTup Studios, 1055 Riverside Drive, Macon.
$35 per person/per mug. 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 12.
3D Exhibit
Show includes sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, wood, ceramics, etc. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free.
Argentine Tango dance class
Learn the famous dance with a weekly class led by instructor Clint Rauscher. Tapas and wine can be purchased. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco Ristorante Italiano, 4581 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$15. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through June 4.
Free Birds and Night Owls Music History Walking Tour
Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.
$15, 24-hour reservations are required. 7:30 p.m. daily.
Rock Candy Tours Rock ‘n’ Soul Van Tour
Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Tickets can be purchased at rockcandytours.com. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25. 10 a.m. daily.
